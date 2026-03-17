UWM Series Highlights the Diversity of Latin American Cinema

× Expand © Pimienta Films Luisa Huertas and Pedro Hernández - We Shall Not Be Moved (2024) Luisa Huertas and Pedro Hernández in We Shall Not Be Moved (2024)

Mexican director Pierre Saint-Martin Castellanos’ 2024 drama We Shall Not Be Moved opens with archival news footage. The black-and-white images are a record of massive street protests, with crowds and banners, a bus on fire, angry voices shouting through microphones … and the rumble of approaching tanks.

Cut to an elderly woman rising in the morning, staring sadly at the black-and-white photo of a young man on her dresser. A visual connection is made between student protests events of 1968 and the faces in the bedroom. The woman’s name is Socorro and the photo is of her brother, Coque. She is a retired lawyer seeking justice for Coque’s murder during one of the 1968 protests—and seeking the identity of his killer.

We Shall Not Be Moved will be screened at on April 2, the third evening of this year’s Latin American Film Series. 2026 marks the 47th year for the series, sponsored by UWM’s Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies and the UWM Student Union Cinema in partnership with student collaborators from UWM’s Film Studies program.

“This year I worked with Kelsey Danielson, a senior film studies major, to preview lots of titles and select the final six we’re showing—she’s been a great collaborator,” says Monica VanBladel, the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies Center’s associate director. “Each student brings unique expertise and perspective, which improves the individual programs as well as the longevity of the series!”

As in past years, the series draws from recent, feature-length titles that highlight the diversity of Latin America and the Caribbean. Along with Mexico’s We Shall Not Be Moved, the 2026 program includes titles from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the Dominican Republic and a Puerto Rican-Colombian coproduction. Post-screening discussions are scheduled for several films, including a virtual Q&A with We Shall Not Be Moved’s director. All films will be subtitled in English with audio in the original languages.

“It’s important to us that we feature different genres, languages, settings and experiences,” VanBladel continues. “We want the series to offer something for everyone, and this approach also helps to show that Latin America is far from a monolith—there are so many rich cultures and compelling storylines to learn from.”

VanBladel’s predecessor, Julie Kline, developed a network of film distributors and relationships with other North American festivals focused on Latin America. “The 21st century has seen a boom in Latin American cinema and there are so many incredible films to choose from,” VanBladel says. For titles without distribution, “I’ve had great experiences working with directors and producers directly. Every independent filmmaker we’ve reached out to has been enthusiastic about bringing their work to Milwaukee through our series! Puerto Rican director Gisela Rosario Ramos is one of those—we were introduced by UWM film professor Gilberto Blasini, and Rosario’s 2021 dark comedy Gardenia Perfume will be showing on Friday April 3 at 7 p.m.”

Does the Latin American Film Series have special relevance in the political situation of 2026? According to VanBladel, the goal of the series “has always been to connect our campus and community audiences through storytelling and conversation, promoting a deeper understanding of Latin America along the way. Our audience members have varying degrees of connection to the region—from direct personal background to very little familiarity—and that diversity of experiences makes for great post-film discussions and sharing of insights. At a time when immigrant communities are under attack, it is more important than ever to listen to Latin American stories firsthand and foster these connections and conversations.”

The 47th Annual Latin American Film Series will be held at the UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema, March 31–April 4. Admission is free. For a schedule and more information, visit uwm.edu/clacs/public-engagement/film-series