Expand The Violins of Hope Film Series: “A Train Near Magdeburg” poster

The Violins of Hope Film Series is a central component of the wider Violins of Hope-Wisconsin initiative presented by the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO). This residency brings to Wisconsin a collection of historic string instruments, primarily violins, that were owned and played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust. These instruments, restored and preserved by the Weinstein family of luthiers, serve as powerful touchstones connecting us to the stories of individuals and communities affected by Nazi persecution.

Within the film series, audiences are invited to engage with documentary and narrative films that deepen understanding of the Holocaust’s human impact through music, history, and personal testimony. Featured screenings include Winter Journey, a film exploring the emotional and historical legacy of music in Nazi Germany that underscores music’s capacity to sustain hope, and additional selections such as Footsteps of My Father and A Train Near Magdeburg, which examine survival, moral courage, and liberation through the lens of individual experience. These films, shown at community venues throughout January, are paired with discussions, performances, and contextual presentation to enrich viewer reflection and learning.

The Violins of Hope Film Series complements other elements of the residency, exhibits, performances, lectures, and community programs, by providing a cinematic platform that highlights the emotional resonance of the violins and the stories they carry. Together, these films serve not only as historical documentation but also as invitations to consider broader themes of resilience, memory, and the enduring power of music to connect past and present. The film screening of A Train Near Magdeburg on January 24th will be MYSO's Farewell Tribute to the Violins of Hope, marking one of the last times to see and hear the instruments in Wisconsin before they return home.