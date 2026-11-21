Thomas Mann’s Magic Mountain was a crown jewel of modern literature in the early 20th century. He won the Nobel Prize, yet his status granted no safety from the storm that blew across Germany. The author left in 1933 after Hitler seized power, settling amidst a thriving if contentious colony of exiles in California. Fatherland is a fictionalized account of his brief homecoming after Nazism’s defeat—if homecoming is the right world for a man no longer certain of where home was.

Polish director Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War) set to work on Fatherland with German screenwriter Hendrik Handloegten (“Babylon Berlin”) and a mostly German cast. The black and white cinematography is well suited for the postwar European setting. The year is 1949 and Thomas Mann travels to Frankfurt (West Germany) and Weimar (East Germany) to accept the Goethe Prize, the nation’s highest cultural award now claimed by the two rival Germanies. Thomas could be described as a conservative who drifted leftward with the tides of fortune; his views were idiosyncratic and always slightly at odds. Based on his novels, one imagines that part of him viewed the Cold War awards season with urbane amusement.

Their Father’s Shadow

His daughter Erika, a writer forever in her father’s shadow, is Thomas’s personal assistant and chauffeur. She is unhappy in her subordinate role, tired of her father’s grandiosity, the “magnificent castle of words” he erected around himself. When news reaches her in Frankfurt of the suicide of her brother Klaus, also a writer forever in his father’s shadow, the muffled conflict between Erika and Thomas becomes audible. He insists that they push on to Weimar. Receiving the award is of greater moment than the funeral of his estranged son.

(Fatherland opens with Klaus on the phone with Erika, treading the water of nihilistic depression, speaking of joining Stefan Zweig, Walter Benjamin and other German writers who fled Hitler only to take their own lives. Klaus resents his father’s survival.)

Pawlikowski presents West and East Germany in visual contrasts. Despite roofless ruins around the corner from the grand hotel, Frankfurt puts on an elegant show for Thomas with champagne, white linen and string quartets. Crossing the border to Weimer, the Manns encounter a border guard begging for cigarettes and a depressing sense of dilapidation. In Frankfurt, a CIA agent hovers in the audience to provide “security.” In Weimar, Soviet officers are everywhere and clearly calling the shots.

Grand Old Man

The West Germans used the visit of their country’s grand old man of letters as balm for their conscience. Thomas didn’t seem to mind. The East Germans wanted him to play an active role in their “new Germany,” offering him the presidency of the Academy of Arts. He politely declines. A master of elegant phrases, Thomas tailors his acceptance speeches to fit the feuding body politic of Frankfurt and Weimar.

Terse relations between father and daughter loosen on the drive out of East Germany. No longer seated in back like a visiting head of state, Thomas joins Erika on the front seat. The car radio blares “Tiger Rag” from American Forces Radio and the Red Army Chorus from the Soviet station. They turn off both options and stop at a half-ruined, roadside church to listen as an organist plays Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desire.”

The Manns were not at home on either side of the Cold War and quietly reflect on the passing of a civilization that can be mourned but never relived, a reference to the elegiac tone already evident in Magic Mountain (1924). For a film about a celebrated writer, Fatherland contains many moments of silence. Words often fail.

Fatherland is screening at the Oriental Theatre through Monday, Nov. 23.