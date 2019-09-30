Warren Miller's 'Timeless' Confirms the Joys of Winter Are Eternal

× Expand Photo Credit: Zach Almader Tyler Ceccanti and Amie Engerbretson with Bella Coola Heli Sports in British Columbia.

Year after year, ski and snowboard enthusiasts of all ages look forward to the coming of winter. This fall, Warren Miller Entertainment (WME) confirms that the joys of winter are eternal with its 70th full-length feature film, Timeless, presented by Volkswagen.

Much of the world has changed since Warren Miller started making ski films in 1949, but the passion of snowriders across the globe has stayed the same. Timeless emulates the enduring spirit of winter and gives a deserving nod to the past seven decades of ski cinematography, while also looking toward the future. Get ready to kick off your winter with a cast of fresh faces, inspirational locales, plenty of laughs and camaraderie, and a classic blend of the new and old.

“It’s incredible, looking at the fact that this is number 70,” says narrator Jonny Moseley. “Every year I still get that same feeling I got when I was a kid watching ski movies. I enjoy watching them now more than ever, and that is what Timeless celebrates.”

From the mountains of British Columbia, across the steeps of the Colorado Rockies, to the rooftop of the European Alps, Timeless explores winter stoke around the globe. Along for the ride are more new athletes than ever before, including female phenom and Jackson Hole’s 2019 Queen of Corbet’s, Caite Zeliff.

Timeless will premiere on Oct. 23 and travel across the U.S. to more than 100 cities during the 2019 National Film Tour. The tour will stop in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Pabst Theater. You can purchase tickets here.

All ski and snowboard fans, young and old, are invited to come together to carry on the legacy of the official kickoff to winter. Film attendees will enjoy lift ticket deals and gear discounts from Warren Miller Entertainment resort and retail partners. Plus, all moviegoers are entered into nightly door-prize drawings and the national sweepstakes to win gear, swag, and ski trips. Volkswagen presents Warren Miller’s Timeless is more than a ski and snowboard film—it’s an experience 70 years in the making.

Sponsors of the 2019 Warren Miller Tour include Volkswagen, Mount Gay Rum, Switzerland Tourism, Helly Hansen, Austria Tourism, Elan, K2, Spyder, Marker Völkl, Head, and SKI Magazine.