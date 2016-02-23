Will ‘The Revenant’ Win Big?

The part with the bear came early. In The Revenant, Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Hugh Glass, a fur trapper mauled by a grizzly and left for dead by his vicious companion, Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy). Most of the pre-release chatter concerned the bear, and how director Alejandro Iñárritu pulled off the effect. It is impressive, watching DiCaprio’s protagonist torn by the claws of a great furry beast, a creature agile despite her bulk, slobbering with her snout and ripping at Glass’ backside.

The bear, however, is only the trigger for a revenge odyssey set in a panorama of the Old West, unsparing in its depiction of human cruelty and avarice in a vast natural world sublime, uncaring and as yet unmastered by American settlers. The historical panorama includes the misfortune of the Indians at war with each other and set upon by pillaging U.S. troops. They have their revenge by attacking Glass’ fur-trapping expedition, proving that arrows were often better than single-shot muskets. Most of the trappers are killed, the remnant flee to their barge and escape down a misty river. And then the conflict really begins.

The Revenant leads the Oscar race this year with 12 nominations, many in technical categories. DiCaprio seems the odds-on favorite for Best Actor, given the Academy’s fondness for roles that require enormous physical exertion and strain. But will The Revenant take 11 other prizes? Some predictions:

Best Director

Alejandro G. Iñárritu- The Revenant

With the scope of his vision and the depth of his technical aptitude, Iñárritu is the likely winner for his production of Revenant.

Best Picture

Spotlight

It seems paradoxical that the film by the Best Director might not win for Best Picture—but it happens. A straightforward social problem movie based on a true and topical story, Spotlight is just what many Academy members are looking for.

Best Actress

Saoirse Ronan (Brooklyn)

My vote goes to Cate Blanchett for her carefully studied role in Carol, but I have a feeling Ronan will win for her sweet, sentimental performance in the much-liked Brooklyn.

Best Supporting Actress

Rachel McAdams (Spotlight)

Revenant will probably cart away the largest number of statues but the well-respected Spotlight will win a few nods, including McAdams’ role as an investigative journalist.

Best Supporting Actor

Sylvester Stallone (Creed)

Stallone’s surprise comeback in Creed, the best Rocky movie since Rocky, makes him a strong contender.