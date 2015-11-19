The Latest MKE Restaurant Openings

× Expand Photo Courtesy Irie Zulu

It's only been about six weeks since the last dining news blog, but there's already been a slew of openings or announcements since there. Here's the latest news in the MKE dining scene.

Point Burger Bar has opened on 107th and Good Hope Rd in the northwest side of the city. A partnership between Stevens Point Brewery and the owner of Ward's House of Prime, the restaurant and bar is modeled after the burger bars that are popping up in Las Vegas. The menu features a number of specialty burgers like lamb and a veggie option, plus an extensive build-your-own-burger selection. Point brews are heavily featured on tap.

Camino has opened on South 2nd St in Walker's Point. Their focus is on craft beer, with selections from Great Lakes, Founders, Surly and Three Floyds, among many others. Those that aren't interested in the beer will find a standard cocktail menu and what sounds like a tasty bloody mary. The food menu focuses on sausages, cheese curds, wings and other bar sandwiches, with a few curve balls thrown in, like the Kimcheese, a grilled cheese sandwich with kimchee.

Iron Grate BBQ Co. plans to open by December on South Howell, sharing a space with already-open Hawthorne Coffee Roasters. Chef and owner Aaron Patin is a former Ardent chef, and plans to make what he calls Milwaukee-style 'que. Edna (his smoker) will pump out slabs of “Milwaukee cut” ribs with the porky belly still attached. It will be open for lunch and dinner on weekends to start and will have a classic meat-and-three menu.

Irie Zulu has opened on North Ave. in Wauwatosa. The much anticipated restaurant serves up Jamaican and African cuisine for lunch and dinner. The menu's focus changes daily to reflect a different type of cuisine, including regions of Africa and Jamaica. Jerk, curries and stews, rice and various types of indigenous breads are all specialties.

The Brick Pub and Grill has opened on Green Bay Ave. in Glendale. The current owner's grandfather used to own and operate a restaurant in the same building, and helped out when he was a child. The building has been completely remodeled and two patio areas added in front and back. The menu is mostly pub favorites like burgers, apps, panini and fish fry. The bar area features darts, pulltabs, “for entertainment only” machines and lots of TVs.

Tochi, the ramen restaurant formerly in Shorewood, has reopened in West Bend. Thanks to a larger kitchen, it now offers tonkotsu, the king of ramen broth, every day instead of once a week. Udon, congee and appetizers are available as well as numerous types of ramen.

Supper has opened in the Shorecrest apartment building on the East Side. The concept is a modern supper club, according to owner Gina Gruenewald, who also owns Wolf Peach. Dinner entrees are split into two categories: classic and modern. Veal Oscar and trout almondine make appearances on the classic side, while things like wild boar ragu and lamb rack with masala spices are on the modern menu. Ice cream drinks are categorized the same way, with Space Travel, made with blue moon ice cream and amaretto, sounding like it needs to become a classic.

Osgood's, the first of four Bartolotta's restaurants opening at the Mayfair Collection, has opened in Wauwatosa. It aims to put an upscale spin on fast food, featuring burgers, hot dogs, salads, sandwiches and custard (though, like Northpoint, the custard is made in a soft serve machine).

Moonshine Pub and Grill has opened on South 27th St. in Southgate. Despite the generic pub sounding name, its specialty is Serbian food, including burek and cevapcici. Burgers, wings and various fried apps are also available for those looking for more standard bar food.

Upcoming Events

Nov 20: Masters of the Midwest dinner at Bacchus. Five courses will be paired with New Glarus brews. Tickets are $75.

Nov 20: Milwaukee Art Museum After Dark: On the Edge. This popular even features live music and performances, food and drinks and of course, art. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Nov 21: Mobcraft beer and cheese pairing at Uber Tap Room. Four Mobcraft brews will be paired with four cheeses. Tickets are $15.