Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. And don't forget to tip well on crazy nights like this; lots of people are forgoing their night out so you can enjoy yours. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE.

Company Brewing: Besides a Valentine's Day Soiree party with live music on Saturday, Company's special menu includes oysters, salmon, crab cakes, NY strip and coconut tres leches, available a la carte.

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino: Most of the restaurants inside Potawatomi have specials. Dream Dance Steak offers a three-course prix fixe menu Friday, Saturday and Tuesday for $150 per couple. Bella Italiana will have 14 bottles of wine for $14. RuYi is having a four-course seafood menu with hot sake for $75 per couple. Finally, Canal Street Cafe in the hotel lobby has a three-course surf and turf dinner for $75 per couple.

Milwaukee ChopHouse: Specials include grilled wagyu steak with charred foie gras, filet trio with lobster fritters, chocolate cherry mousse cake and $30 bottles of wine. Available Feb 10, 11, and 14.

Kil@wat: On Feb. 10, 11 and 14, the special menu includes chicken fried oysters, grilled flat iron steak, roasted cod, and crème brulee.

Mason Street Grill: The newly renovated MSG will be reopening just in time for Valentine's Day. A prix fixe menu on Feb. 10, 11, and 14 includes three courses from options like shrimp bisque, 64-hour braised short ribs, blackened mahi mahi and dessert platter for sharing. Price is $95 per couple including a glass of Prosecco.

Kimpton Journeyman Hotel: The rooftop bar, The Outsider, will be offering a special drink called Pillow Talk on Valentine's Day, made with gin, raspberry liqueur, egg white, cinnamon, chile, lemon and bitters. Couples who dine in Tre Rivali will receive raspberry chocolate cake pops for dessert. A pop-up floral shop will be set up in the lobby just in case you need something last minute.

The Brick: Specials on the 14th include grilled lobster and beef tenderloin, served with salad, baked potato and brussels sprouts. Purchase two entrees and a bottle of wine for $75. Regular menu also available.

AppeThai: Share three courses and a cocktail for two for $92 per couple. Dishes include lobster claw meat with wasabi and soy mayo, filet mignon and jumbo shrimp with black pepper sauce or panang curry, and chocolate lava cake. Served the 10th through the 14th.

Rare Steakhouse: Choose from a surf and turf menu of steaks and butter poached lobster tail with champagne. $125 per person, plus $15 for dessert. Full menu also available.

Rodizio Grill: Feb. 11-14, the full dinner menu will include NY strip steaks, salmon and bacon-wrapped dates. For $109 per couple, get a bottle of wine, two dinners, two desserts and a rose. Specials priced per person without the rose or bottle of wine are also available, from $39.99 to $45.99.

Maxie's: Though it's not technically a Valentine's Day event, the timing of their Wild Turkey Whiskey dinner is just right. On Feb. 13, get four courses plus passed appetizers and drink pairings. The menu includes onion soup with bone marrow, duck fat fried monkfish cheek, beef cheek with grits and whiskey caramelized pear. $75 per person and reservations are required.

Kohler – In Celebration of Chocolate: If you're looking for something a little grander, head up to Destination Kohler Feb. 17-19 for their annual In Celebration of Chocolate event. Take part in interactive cooking sessions, chocolate pairing sessions, a Chocolate & Wine dinner, and an event called Sugar High where you're sure to eat a ton of chocolate. Don't miss the chance to try the Kohler Dark Chocolate Brandy while you're there; it's fantastic.