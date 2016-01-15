More New MKE Bars & Restaurants on the Way: The Latest Dining and Bar News

Photo Courtesy Alobos Life, Flickr CC

Even with the holidays thrown in there, it's been a busy couple months since my last restaurant and bar news update. Apparently, holidays and cold weather don't keep MKE business owners down. Here is the latest news and updates around the city.

After a few delays, Iron Grate BBQ finally has full approval from the city and will open on January 22. Aaron Patin, formerly of Ardent, will offer smoked meats from his smoker, Edna. The menu will be primarily meat-and-three, with sides like beans, grits and collard greens. The Milwaukee cut rib with the pork belly left on will be Iron Grate's specialty, along with brisket, pork shoulder and homemade smoked sausage. Pickles, a very underrated and necessary BBQ accompaniment if you ask me, will also be included with your meal.

Easy Tyger has opened on Brady St. The menu features international street food, from fried Italian risotto balls to Thai tom yum soup. Other cuisines that are represented: Hungary, Norway, Mexico, France, Peru, Korea and Greece, among others. The beer and wine menu mirrors the food's international flavor, with beer, wine and sake from around the world.

A partnership between Bittercube and Twisted Path Distillery has led to Dock 18 Cocktail Lab, located in the Lincoln Warehouse. This experimental cocktail lab will feature Twisted Path spirits and all house-made cocktail ingredients, such as infusions, tinctures and and syrups. Unlike a regular bar, reservations are recommended, and will eventually be required through a ticketing system. Cocktail classes are also offered by Bittercube staff.

Asian Fusion on North Ave. has held its grand opening. Contrary to its name, there is little fusion cuisine going on here. All dishes are Asian with an emphasis on traditional Chinese cuisine, like ma po tofu, cumin lamb and Hong Kong style roast duck. Less adventurous eaters will appreciate recent menu additions of general tso's and kung pow chicken.

C-viche on KK Ave. in Bay View has set its opening date for January 21. They will serve a full menu of sandwiches and entrees, but unsurprisingly, the focus will be on ceviche. The owners hail from Peru and Mexico, and plan to showcase six different ceviches every day, including Peruvian and Ecuadorian, which many people aren't familiar with. The rest of the menu will include Latin and South American dishes and beverages, including the popular pisco sour.

A second location of Harry's Bar and Grill is planned for the former True Value Hardware space on Brady St. The space will be similar to Harry's current location in Shorewood in look and feel. It will primarily be a restaurant that also has a small bar. Opening is set for early summer.

Red, White & Blue has opened in the former Buckhead Saloon on 3rd St. The space has been remodeled in a country western theme and now includes a large stage and space for country music station WKTI to broadcast. Live music currently scheduled includes numerous Nashville-based artists and a number of DJs for late night.

Drink Wisconsinbly, makers of everything from t-shirts to can koozies with their ubiquitous logo, is teaming up with the former Blue Jacket owner to open the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub in the former Blue Jacket Space. The space is meant to be a cross between a supper club and a north woods tavern, with menu items like fish fry, house-ground burgers, cheese and sausage and of course, old fashioneds. They hope to open in January.

Upcoming Events

Jan 15: Milwaukee Art Museum After Dark: Rio Carnival. This month's event features salsa dancing, music from De La Buena and Brazilian food. Tickets are $12.

Jan 16: Brass Tap One Year Anniversary Party. Eighteen rare beers will be tapped, check their Facebook event page for details.

Jan 16: Isthmus Beer and Cheese Fest in Madison. Unlimited samples of brews from 40+ breweries and 20+ cheese makers. Tickets are $50.

Jan 18: Bar Bites with Founders Brewing at Story Hill BKC. A 5-course dinner paired with Founders beers. Tickets are $70.

Got the scoop on news or upcoming events? Get in touch with me on Twitter @brewcitybooze.