The inaugural episode of “Carrie-Out” takes us to The Packing House (900 East Layton Ave.) which has been family owned and operated for 46 years and the head chef has been in the kitchen for 40 years, starting in the kitchen when he was just 15 years old. Host Carrie Fisher and Chris Wiken, General Manager at The Packing House, talk about the history of the restaurant, their menu options and how they've shifted their business amid the COVID-19 public health crisis.