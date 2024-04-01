Grace Coffee Co. Great Taste and Ethical Sourcing

× Expand Photo: Grace Coffee - Instagram Grace Coffee Grace Coffee

In Milwaukee, our journey of discovering coffee shops is just getting started. Today we find ourselves in the Historic Third Ward, where Grace Coffee Co. is a standout destination for exceptional coffee and warm hospitality. With a dedication to offering the finest in both food and drink, Grace Coffee Co. has become a go-to place within the local community.

Every aspect of the coffee journey at Grace Coffee Co. is carefully crafted to provide an experience. They take pride in their meticulous roasting process, with all coffee beans roasted locally at their Middleton facility. This commitment to freshness ensures that every sip delivers a burst of flavor.

What truly sets Grace Coffee Co. aside is their commitment to responsibly sourcing the highest quality coffee beans. They carefully select their beans from Central and South America, as well as Africa, that embody the essence of their origins. This commitment to ethical sourcing not only guarantees great taste but also supports sustainable practices within the coffee industry.

As summer begins to approach and some of us transition from hot coffees to refreshing cold brews, you’ll be pleased to discover that Grace Coffee is well-versed in the art of both. In June 2021, Grace Coffee Co. achieved a remarkable milestone by winning 1st place at the U.S. Cold Brew Championships during the prestigious Coffee Fest trade show event in San Antonio. I recommend trying this one on the menu.

In addition to their exceptional coffee offerings, Grace Coffee Co. is known for its inviting ambiance and exceptional customer service. Whether you're a coffee connoisseur seeking the perfect brew or a casual visitor looking to relax, you'll find a welcoming atmosphere with plenty of natural lighting in their cafe. The next time you're in the area seeking a fresh coffee spot, give them a try.