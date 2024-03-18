Isla Bella’s Flavors of Puerto Rico

× Expand Photo via Isla Bella Coffee Roasters - Instagram Isla Bella Coffee Roasters Isla Bella Coffee Roasters

This week’s coffee culture takes us to the meeting point between Third Ward and Walkers Point. Here stands a hidden gem, the BizStarts Community Market, a place where local entrepreneurs showcase their dreams and creations. As you step inside, the large windows and smell of freshly brewed coffee from Isla Bella Coffee Roasters envelops you, welcoming you to explore the vibrant offerings of this unique bright space.

The Community Market is not just a place to shop and sip; it's a hub of creativity and community spirit. Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., it offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere for visitors to enjoy a cup of coffee, savor delightful treats, and connect with local artisans and makers. They even have a board room you can rent if you need a space to host your meetings.

At the heart of the Community Market is Isla Bella Coffee Roasters, a local Puerto Rican coffee roastery brings the flavors of Puerto Rico to Milwaukee. The beans, handpicked from the finest haciendas in the Lares and Utuado regions, are roasted with care and packaged “con puro amor” (with pure love). Each sip tells a story of the rich coffee culture and heritage of Puerto Rico, making it a truly special experience for coffee lovers.

But the Community Market is more than just a coffee shop; it’s a platform for local entrepreneurs to showcase their products and connect with customers. From soaps and beauty products to clothing, jewelry, and art, the market features a diverse range of offerings, each telling a story of passion and creativity.

For entrepreneurs, the Community Market provides a space to develop a proof case for their product profitability. It's a steppingstone towards bigger dreams, offering visibility and support from the local community.

So, whether you’re in the mood for a cup of expertly roasted coffee, looking to discover unique products from local artisans, or simply want to soak in the vibrant atmosphere of Milwaukee's entrepreneurial spirit, the BizStarts Community Market is the place to be. Join us in celebrating creativity, community, and coffee at the Community Market, where every purchase supports a local dream.