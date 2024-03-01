× Expand Photo via Likewise Coffee - likewisemke.com Likewise Coffee Likewise Coffee

Likewise Coffee (232 E. Erie St.) stands as a beacon for both coffee aficionados and artistic souls alike. Located adjacent to the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD), this hidden gem is more than just a café—it's a futuristic oasis, blending modern aesthetics and an inviting atmosphere.

Step through the doors of Likewise Coffee, and you're immediately transported into a space where modernity meets comfort. The ambiance, characterized by sleek lines and minimalist décor, evokes a sense of sophistication and innovation. The predominant white tones give the café a futuristic edge, creating an atmosphere that feels both contemporary and welcoming.

Likewise Coffee serves as a haven for students, faculty and art enthusiasts seeking inspiration and respite. The café’s proximity to the arts school infuses it with a creative energy, attracting a diverse clientele passionate about both coffee and culture.

Quality and Sustainability

Beyond its striking ambiance, Likewise Coffee is renowned for its commitment to quality and sustainability. The café meticulously selects beans from ethical and environmentally conscious suppliers, ensuring that each cup of coffee not only tantalizes the taste buds but also aligns with values of social and environmental responsibility.

The menu features a variety of meticulously crafted beverages, from classic espresso-based drinks to innovative seasonal specials. Whether one prefers a velvety cappuccino or a bold pour-over, Likewise Coffee caters to every palate with finesse and expertise. Each cup is expertly prepared by skilled baristas. They also have a great selection of pastries ranging from coffee cakes, cookies and scones. All the baked items are prepared in-house.

The espresso program at Likewise is top-notch. They use their reliable La Marzocco Linea PB, renowned for its precision. The house espresso, flyway, is a delightful blend curated by Wonderstate coffee. For those seeking variety, they offer a selection of single-origin espressos. The baristas are knowable to help you find the coffee you are looking fo.

Likewise Coffee isn't merely a café—it's a destination where coffee, creativity, and community converge. Whether you're seeking a moment of tranquility amidst a busy day or craving a burst of inspiration, perhaps a place to work from home or study, Likewise Coffee invites you to experience their coffee.