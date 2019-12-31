A Ton of Restaurants Opened in Milwaukee in 2019

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand Photo credit: Lowlands Group × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand Photo credit: First Watch First Watch's Chicken Avocado Chop Salad × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

2019 has been pretty exciting year in the Milwaukee dining scene. Along with many new openings, there have been a lot of big remodels, renovations and reopenings for established restaurants. Here's a look at the 50+ restaurant openings we've covered in the last year.

Show Route

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.

You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.

Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next