A Ton of Restaurants Opened in Milwaukee in 2019

Photo credit: Lowlands Group
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
Photo credit: First Watch
First Watch's Chicken Avocado Chop Salad
2019 has been pretty exciting year in the Milwaukee dining scene. Along with many new openings, there have been a lot of big remodels, renovations and reopenings for established restaurants. Here's a look at the 50+ restaurant openings we've covered in the last year.
-
1
Damascus Gate Restaurant807 W Historic Mitchell St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A Syrian restaurant opened on the South Side on Friday, Jan. 4. Damascus Gate is operated by Abdul Abadeh and Riham Silan, a husband-and-wife team who immigrated to the U.S. as refugees fleeing the Syrian civil war. Silan previously worked at her family's restaurant in Damascus. According to its website, the restaurant's goal is to empower refugees, and it employs other refugees from Syria and Somalia. The Middle Eastern menu includes well-known appetizer favorites like hummus ($5.99), falafel ($3.99-$6.49), tabbouleh ($5.99) and fried beef kibbeh ($7.99). Yalanji, or Syrian stuffed grape leaves ($4.99) have a vegetarian filling, as do fatayer ($1), a type of savory pie with spinach or cheese filling. Entrees include platters ($11.99) with marinated grilled chicken, ground lamb and beef kefta kebabs, or a combination of the two along with spiced rice with grilled onion and tomato. Pizza is also offered thanks to the pizza oven already in the space. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
2
Buenavista Banquets & Restaurant7507 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219
A Mexican restaurant opened Jan. 18 in the former Norway House on the South Side. Buenavista Restaurant is part of the Taqueria Buenavista group, which includes the original restaurant on Burnham Street as well as a number of food trucks. The building houses a banquet hall for 250 people, as well as a full-service restaurant that is open at regular hours. Food served at the restaurant is the same traditional Mexican fare as the other establishments, including tacos, sopes, tamales and quesadillas, along with some new additions. The parrillada ($35 for two) platter includes steak, chicken, pork and vegetables. Steak also appears in the new tampiquena ($13), a classic combo with grilled steak and a cheese enchilada, and mar y tierra, a steak and shrimp combo. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
3
Centraal Grand Café & Tappery2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Bay View, Wisconsin 53207
After closing for renovations on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 11-year-old restaurant Café Centraal is now reopened. The extensive work done in Centraal Grand Café & Tappery includes an expanded kitchen and complete remodel of the bar and dining areas. The main entrance is now at the corner of Lincoln and KK, which feels like an intuitive location. The color scheme is deep blue, brown and gold, with elevated banquettes running the length of the windows (minus their old heavy curtains) in the bar area. All furniture has been replaced, including the wicker-like woven chairs that were getting quite shabby. (Lacey Muszynski)
Read the full review here.
-
4
Gus' Deli813 S 60th St, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Gus Hosseini is a name familiar to music fans as owner of the ’80s-’90s punk-rock bar The Unicorn, but he also left an impression in those years with his adjacent restaurant, Gus’ Mexican Cantina. After running another Mexican place in Hales Corners followed by a sojourn in North Carolina, Hosseini is back with Gus’ Deli (813 S. 60th St.), which opened in early 2019. Tucked into the far corner of the Renaissance Place business park, Gus’ Deli is a cavernous space with counter service and an open grill. The lunch menu spans America (hamburger, veggie burger) through the Near East (lamb and chicken kabobs, gyros) and Mexico. There are daily specials: A recent visit found huge platters of Gus’ enchiladas (chicken and beef), brimming with unique flavor. Gus’ Deli opens for breakfast Monday through Saturday at 7 a.m., offering eggs, quiche and biscuits. It’s also a good place to pick up a sandwich. Gus’ closes at 5 p.m. (David Luhrssen)
-
5
El Chivolin4171 S 76th St, Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
El Chivolin opened in the former Jerusalem Pastries space in Greenfield in January. Owner Francisco Alvarez previously operated a restaurant of the same name on Mitchell Street, which is now closed. The location on S. 76th St. has also closed and Don Cangrejo Restaurant & Cantina opened in its place in November.
-
6
Burgerim1001 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The chain restaurant specializing in mini burgers opened in the former Cousins Subs location on Old World Third Street in February. They announced in October that they, too, would be closing.
-
7
Chilango Express7030 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
This Mexican restaurant moved down the street from its old gas station location in the middle of March. The building, formerly Sofia’s, is larger and offers full service as well as a bar. The space has been renovated, including an upgraded kitchen, new booths, removed carpeting in the dining area and a new, bright exterior paint job. All the old favorites are still on the menu, including tacos ($2), quesadillas ($6.50) and huaraches ($6.50) made with homemade tortillas and daily specials like menudo. New to the menu are nachos and fajitas, along with margaritas and micheladas. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
8
La Costeña Cafe5823 W Burnham St, West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
A Mexican restaurant has opened in March in West Allis in the former home of Antigua, which recently moved. La Costeña Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers a full bar. Breakfast items include Mexican specialties like chilaquiles ($8.99) and huevos con chorizo ($9.99), as well as American dishes like fresh berry waffles ($9.99). At lunch and dinner, diners can enjoy everything from a turkey melt ($8.49) on rye to a taco dinner ($10.99) made with cabesa or barbacoa. Parrillada for one or two ($17.99-$32.99), burgers ($7.99+) and seafood ($13.99) are also available. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
9
Punch Bowl Social1122 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Punch Bowl Social opened on Fiserv Forum’s entertainment block in early March. The new restaurant and bar chain location in Milwaukee is a multistory “adult playground” featuring numerous bowling alleys, arcade areas, board games, bars and a full menu to keep you energized while you play. Shareable appetizers and snacks make up the bulk of the menu, including green chorizo and cheese-topped fries ($12), potted pork belly ($11) and shrimp ceviche ($11). Tacos ($12-$14), burgers and sandwiches ($11-$14) and a few mains like chicken and waffles ($16) round it out. Brunch includes favorites like fried chicken ($14) and monkey bread French toast ($14). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
10
Spicy Tuna4823 W National Ave, West Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
A Japanese restaurant opened in March in the former 4823 Grill & Pub building in West Milwaukee. Spicy Tuna offers ramen, sushi, teriyaki and noodle dishes in a sushi-bar-meets-tavern atmosphere. Nigiri and sashimi ($5-$7 for 2 pieces), vegetable maki ($4.50-$10), sushi entrees ($15-$28) and signature maki with elaborate decorations like the Miller Park ($14) with soft-shell crab, avocado, seared tuna and fried shallots are available. Six types of ramen are offered, including a beef version ($14) with barbecue beef. Other Japanese classics include tempura shrimp and vegetables ($6.50), seaweed salad ($4) and salmon teriyaki ($16). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
11
Wild Roots6807 W Becher St, West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
A new American restaurant opened in March in the former Ka-Bob’s Bistro space in West Allis. Wild Roots is a partnership between chef Thi Cao (formerly of Buckley’s) and Bryan DeStefanis (owner of Big City Greens). The restaurant’s menu will change frequently and features seasonal ingredients from DeStefanis’ farm as well as foraged items. Inspiration for some dishes comes from Cao’s Vietnamese heritage through dishes like a bitter melon soup ($5), while others feature wild game and offal. For brunch and lunch, dishes include a salmon sandwich and green beans with crispy onions, fried egg and anchovy. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
12
Bento Xpert (Inside Eleven25 at Pabst)1125 N 9th St Unit F, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
A Taiwanese restaurant joined the other stalls in the Eleven25 apartments on the western edge of Downtown Milwaukee. Bento Xpert is operated by Samuel Yin and Lydia Tai—owners of the Marco Pollo food truck and neighboring stall in the same food court. Taiwanese and Chinese dishes ($8-$9) are offered and come in meals with fried rice, stir-fried vegetables and a braised, hard-boiled egg. A crispy, fried Taiwanese pork chop, gua bao (steamed buns with pork belly) and three-cup chicken are all specialties. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
13
First Watch Café (Oak Creek)120 W Town Square Way Suite 200, Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
A new location of a breakfast-and-lunch chain opened in late March in Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek. First Watch is the third location in the area and the closest one to Milwaukee, with the other two in Brookfield and Mequon. The menu is made up of breakfast classics, light sandwiches and salads. Eggs benedict ($11.59) is available four ways, while pancakes ($5.49-$10.59) can be made with bananas and granola or berries and lemon curd. Many items have Mexican or Italian influences, like the chile chorizo omelet ($10.29). A kale, roasted carrot and chicken salad ($9.69) and a Monterey turkey club ($9.99) round out the lunch options. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
14
Maru Sushi2150 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The owners of Kanpai 2 rebranded that space in March into an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant. Maru Sushi does not have a buffet; instead, diners order all they want from a menu of appetizers, rolls and nigiri from the kitchen for $14.99 (lunch) or $25.99 (dinner). Edamame and gyoza are classic starters or try red wine pork bulgogi. Maki, like spicy crab and shrimp tempura can be ordered two at a time, while nigiri is limited to seven pieces per person. Signature maki include two rolls that are served flaming, the Fuji volcano with spicy crab and salmon and the flaming shrimp with avocado. In an effort to reduce food waste, diners will be charged $1 per piece of sushi not consumed at the end of their meal. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
15
Pho Saigon10534 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
A Vietnamese restaurant opened in late March in the former Sammy’s Taste of Chicago building in West Allis which has been vacant for years. Pho Saigon renovated the space into a modern, minimal, full-service dining room. Traditional Vietnamese soups are served, including a pho special ($12.95) with beef tenderloin, meatballs, brisket and tendon and shrimp pho ($12.95). Banh mi sandwiches ($4.95-$7.95) are offered with a variety of meats, as is bun ($8.95-$12.95), a rice vermicelli salad. Specials include popular shaken beef tenderloin ($14.95) and lobster or crab in a ginger onion sauce. Bubble tea, smoothies and slushies are also available. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
16
Pita Palace Express2713 N Bremen St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
An offshoot of Pita Palace in Milwaukee opened in March in the former Kabob Hub space in Riverwest. However, it has since closed. The South Side location remains open.
-
17
Raw Bar (Inside Crossroads Collective)2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A seafood spot opened in early April in the Crossroads Collective food hall. Raw Bar is operated by chef Jonathan Manyo of Morel, his brother David Manyo and business partner Joe Elmergreen and features an all-seafood menu inspired by his time cooking on the West Coast. The menu and prices will all change frequently based on the market and availability. Items include oysters on the half shell with mignonette, king crab legs with drawn butter, stone crab claws, crab cakes with remoulade and sherry vinaigrette, hamachi tuna niçoise salad with olives and capers, two types of lobster rolls and a ceviche special that will change daily. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
18
Little Cancun7273 S 27th St A, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
A Mexican restaurant in Franklin opened a second location in the former Hector’s in Bay View in late April. Little Cancun, known for its chips and salsa, sports a renovated interior in a purple color scheme and abundant daily food and drink specials. Combination plates ($6.95-$14.50) with anything from chile relleno to chicken flautas are popular here, along with classics like bistec ranchero ($13.50), fried milanesa ($10.95) and camarones a la diabla ($14.50). Guacamole ($7.95), pico de gallo ($3.95) and loco beans ($8.95) topped with steak all make good chip dips. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
19
Orenda Cafe3514 W National Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
A breakfast and lunch restaurant opened May 1, 2019, in the Silver City neighborhood. Orenda is in a newly renovated building that feels like a diner, with counter seating at the bar and a row of comfortable booths. Breakfast items make up the majority of the menu and include many Mexican-inspired dishes, like carnita hash ($12) and chilaquiles ($9) with eggs and pork belly. On the sweet side are s’mores French toast ($11) and chia seed pancakes ($10.5) with buttermilk caramel syrup. Lunch items include cucumber salmon ceviche ($9), an apple and goat cheese salad ($10) and a burger topped with roasted poblanos, Swiss and mushrooms ($11). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
20
Egg & Flour Pasta Bar (Inside Crossroads Collective)2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The final previously announced vendor opened May 14, 2019, in the Crossroads Collective food hall. Egg & Flour Pasta Bar is run by chef Adam Pawlak and features handmade pastas made fresh every day. The menu will change seasonally, and there is a featured pasta special every day. Bucatini ($12) is served with a creamy Grana Padano and black pepper sauce, shell pasta ($12) is served with cheese sauce and bacon and pappardelle can be topped with seven-hour Bolognese ($14) or tomato sauce ($11). Daily specials have included pacherri pasta with foie gras and duck salami cream sauce and various types of ravioli. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
21
Ca'Lucchenzo Pastificio & Enoteca6030 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
An Italian restaurant opened on May 15, 2019, in the former Juniper 61 spot in Wauwatosa. Ca’Lucchenzo is owned by Zak and Sarah Baker, who between them have worked at Ristorante Bartolotta, c. 1880 and Pizza Man. The menu features snacks, antipasti, freshly made pastas and risotto and will change seasonally, inspired by northern Italy in winter and southern Italy in summer. Focaccia ($5), giant braised meatballs ($10) and polipo alla piastra ($14), octopus with ‘nduja vinaigrette, are some of the starters. Pastas include garganelli di nero ($20) with calamari and crab, gnocchi with lamb ragu ($18) and ravioli ($18) filled with ricotta and chard in brown butter and pesto. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
22
Kin by Rice n Roll7484 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI 53213 , Milwaukee, Wisconsin
A restaurant by the folks at Rice n Roll Bistro opened in May in Wauwatosa. Kin serves sushi and other Japanese and Thai dishes in a bright, modern space with a small sushi bar. A long list of appetizers includes steamed buns with chashu pork ($8), salmon tartar ($15) and miso soup ($3). Crab fried rice ($18), khao soy chicken ($14) and panang curry ($12) are some of the Thai items on the menu. Nigiri and sashimi can be ordered by the piece or as a set, with 12 pieces selected by the chef ($22.95). Some of the maki rolls from Rice n Roll make an appearance here, like the Milwaukee ($14) with shrimp tempura, while many others are new, such as the Tosa fab ($16) with yellowtail, avocado and curry mayo. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
23
The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill1134 N Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
A massive new sports bar and grill opened in the Deer District in early May. The MECCA can hold up to 750 people with the focal point being a 42-foot-wide TV screen that spans two floors above the main bar. The menu is brief but full of sports bar favorites, like garlic fries ($6) with herbs, shallots and garlic aioli, nachos ($14) with smoked barbecue chicken and chicken wings ($12) with garlic and rosemary seasoning, buffalo or Asian barbecue sauce. Burgers ($12-$14), a salmon sandwich ($14), tacos ($4.50) and entrées like fried chicken ($16) with biscuits and slaw round out the offerings. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
24
Hacienda Beer Co. (North Ave Taproom)2018 E North Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
A taproom and restaurant opened in early June in the former G. Daddy’s BBC on North Avenue. Hacienda Beer Co. is a Door County-based brewery founded in 2017 that focuses on modern, experimental beers. This is their first dedicated taproom, and they will have up to a dozen beers on tap. The food menu includes appetizers, salads and sandwiches. Candied bacon ($6), saffron pickled vegetables ($6) and duck confit empanadas ($11) make good snacks. A peach spinach salad ($13), a black garlic BBQ fried chicken sandwich ($12) and a seared salmon sandwich ($17) with roasted red peppers are more substantial options. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
25
Proof Pizza (Inside Saint Kate Arts Hotel)139 E Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A fast-casual pizza restaurant opened downtown in June 2019. Proof Pizza is the first restaurant to fully open associated with Saint Kate, the new arts hotel by Marcus Hotels & Resorts. Since the June opening, several other dining options have opened inside the hotel. It serves Neapolitan-style pizza along with salads, antipasti and desserts in a space next to the hotel. All pizzas are $10 and come in signature styles like the Proof Special with red peppers, sausage, sautéed cipollini onions and roasted garlic. Or they can be customized with any toppings you like, including meatballs, scamorza cheese and arugula. Antipasti, like burrata and prosciutto ($9) or roasted brussels sprouts ($8), are served after 4 p.m. Tiramisu and panna cotta ($6) available for dessert. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
26
MooSa's (Seasonal)2272 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A new hamburger stand moved into the Northpoint Custard spot near Bradford Beach in June 2019. MooSa’s is owned by the same family as Casablanca, its name a play on the family’s last name, Musa. The menu is similar to that of Northpoint’s: burgers, soft serve custard and sides. The signature MooSa Burger ($6.95) comes with onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, condiments, two cheeses and a special sauce. A vegetarian Impossible Burger ($8.95), brats ($4.95), corn dogs ($4.95) and chicken wings ($7.95) are also available. Hummus and pita chips ($3.95), cheese curds ($5.95) and walking tacos ($5.95) are some snacks offered. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
27
Bar Centro804 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
The owners of Centro opened a separate bar space next to their restaurant in Riverwest in late May. Bar Centro underwent exhaustive renovations including refinishing the hardwood floors, adding a bar with marble top, salvaged tin ceiling panels and a cozy corner booth. Signature cocktails ($10-$11) are influenced by Italian culture and feature amaro and homemade syrups. Some snacks are offered, including cheese and charcuterie plates ($14-$19), spiced nuts ($6), marinated olives ($6) and soup served with bread ($8). Guests waiting for a table at Centro can use Bar Centro as a much-needed waiting area. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
28
Charles E. Fromage5811 W Vliet St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
A small wine bar opened in Washington Heights. Charles E. Fromage is owned by Tony and Honore Schiro, a couple who felt the need for place to stop for a nightcap in this neighborhood. The name is a French play on Chuck E. Cheese’s with the tagline “where an adult can be an adult.” The tiny space has four local tap beers and eight wines to choose from that will change seasonally. Snacks available include a five-cheese spread ($7) with baguette slices, an olive salad ($5), rosemary Marcona almonds ($5) and individual chocolates from Ultimate Confections ($1.50-$2). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
29
Mequon Public Market6300 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
A public market, modeled after the Milwaukee Public Market and other food halls around town, opened in Mequon in June. Part of the Spur 16 mixed-use development, the Mequon Public Market is primarily a place for customers to eat and drink, along with shopping at a retail florist and butcher shop. Seafood restaurant and fishmonger St. Paul Fish Company is also part of the development and market, though it is housed in a separate building. Restaurants inside the market (and what they primarily offer) include:
Anodyne Coffee (coffee, tea, bakery and snacks); Bavette la Boucherie (sandwiches, charcuterie, salads, smoked meats, retail meats); Beans & Barley (sandwiches, sweet potato black bean burritos and other favorites from their North Avenue location); Bowls (smoothies, grain and salad bowls); Cafe Corazon (breakfast tacos, huevos rancheros, burritos, ceviche and enchiladas); Happy Dough Lucky (mini-donuts with various toppings); Purple Door Ice Cream (ice cream, sundaes and ice cream sandwiches); Screaming Tuna (Asian appetizers and sushi); and Santorini Grill (gyros, souvlaki, grilled octopus and other Greek items). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
30
Pho L'Amour Cafe16960 W Greenfield Ave Suite 2, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
A new full-service Vietnamese restaurant opened in a strip mall in Brookfield on June 1, 2019. Pho L’Amour Cafe occupies a large, relaxing space decorated in shades of gray and maroon. Phở comes with a number of meat ingredients, including tenderloin, brisket, meatballs and short ribs ($14.95), chicken ($9.95) and shrimp ($12.95). Lemongrass pork chops ($10.95), spicy chicken curry ($12.95) and chicken coq au vin ($12.95) are listed as entrées. Bún—a salad made with rice vermicelli ($8.95-$10.95)—fried rice and clay pot rice dishes are also available. Bánh mì ($8.95) are 12 inches long and come in three styles, along with sub sandwich options like ham and cheese. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
31
Shish Kabob6508 S 27th St Suite 3, Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
A Middle Eastern restaurant opened in Oak Creek in July. Shish Kabob occupies a small strip mall space that previously housed Mama Angie’s Deli and operates as a counter service restaurant. The menu includes appetizers such as hummus ($3.99), salads like fatoush ($5.99) and sandwiches made with falafel ($3.99), shawarma ($4.99) and lamb-beef kabob ($4.99). Entrées include chicken mahshi ($19.99), a whole stuffed chicken over rice, three types of kibbe and Iraqi dishes like quzi ($13.99) with slow-cooked beef over rice. Breakfast is served as well, along with family sized meals for sharing. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
32
Zocalo Food Truck Park636 S 6th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A permanent food truck park opened in Walker’s Point in mid-July. Zocalo has a total of six food trucks, along with a tavern selling cocktails and beer. Diners can eat and drink in a yard area set up with picnic tables, shade canopies and lighting, restrooms and even a bocce ball court. There are four permanent food trucks, along with one seasonal truck and one incubator truck that will be used to house start-up food businesses. The food trucks (and some of their fare) include Fontelle’s (third-pound burgers, shrimp rolls, bacon beer cheese fries and brussels sprout slaw); Bowl Cut (Asian rice bowls, chicken wings and kimchi); Mazorca (al pastor, birria, bistec and vegetarian tacos on homemade tortillas, chips and guacamole); Scratch (ice cream and ice cream sandwiches); and Ruby’s Bagels (bagels and cream cheeses—2019’s incubator truck). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
33
Crawdaddy's Roadhouse9638 W National Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53227
When Crawdaddy’s closed in 2013 after 18 years in business, many Milwaukeeans bemoaned the loss. It was the most popular Cajun and Creole restaurant in the area, and diners were clamoring for chef and owner Jonathan Klug to continue his restaurant's legacy. Klug is back, again, with the original Crawdaddy’s Roadhouse, a name meant to distinguish it from its competitor just down the street. (Lacey Muszynski)
Read the full review here.
-
34
Pepi’s Pizza1329 S 70th St, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
After a years-long hiatus, Pepi's Pizza reopened in the former Big Ebe’s spot in late August in West Allis. Pepi’s Pizza originally opened in Milwaukee in 1953 and was most recently located on Brady Street before closing in 2016. They serve pizza on a thin cracker crust with toppings all the way to the edge of the pie ($8.75-$24). Most toppings are classics, but they also offer crabmeat, lobster, and a breakfast pizza with country gravy, eggs and bacon. Dinners like lasagna ($10.95), broasted chicken ($9.50-plus), and Italian sausage sandwiches ($5.95) are also available at the full-service restaurant and patio. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
35
D.P. Dough1515 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A chain calzone restaurant opened in a formerly vacant building on North Avenue. D.P. Dough is an Ohio-based company with a couple dozen locations, mostly near college campuses. The menu is made up of calzones ($8.25-$8.75) with set fillings, a make-your-own calzone option, breadsticks, tater tots, salads and boneless wings. Calzones are stuffed with combinations like breaded chicken and pepperoni, steak, cheese and barbecue sauce, meatballs and cheese, and ground beef, cheese and taco seasoning. The restaurant is open until at least 3 a.m. each night. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
36
Fork & Tap (Port Washington)203 E Main St, Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
In a location overlooking the marina in downtown Port Washington, one of Milwaukee’s favorite food trucks, YellowBellies, opened the doors to its newest venture in July, Fork & Tap (203 E. Main St.). According to owners Michael and Siobhan Mesenbourg, “Opening this restaurant is our dream come true. Basically, YellowBellies plus.” With a full bar, shareables, salads and their famous pulled rotisserie chicken sandwiches, Fork & Tap will allow a larger audience (in their hometown) to enjoy their tasty creations while taking in a scenic view. Fork & Tap opens daily at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (Erin Broderick)
-
37
Fox’s Pub4395 S 76th St, Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Uncle Paulie’s Pizza & Pub in Greenfield has changed formats to a sports bar in August. Fox’s Pub is the second recent iteration of a sports bar in this building, following Mad Dog Saloon, the concept before Paulie’s. The menu focuses on standard sports-bar fare, with a long list of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and a handful of pizzas (same sauce as Paulie’s but different crust). Buffalo chicken mac and cheese ($11.50), blackened cod tacos ($8.50), Philly cheese steak sandwich ($12) and a half-pound barbecue bacon burger ($12.50) round out the menu. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
38
Taqueria La Sierrita2689 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
A recent visit to one of Milwaukee’s newest Mexican restaurants (opened mid-August), La Sierrita (2689 S. 13th St.), found an excellent dish prepared in their kitchen but unlisted on their menu. La Sierrita’s birria, or goat soup, merits attention. Nearly boneless, tender, torn-looking chunks of lean meat populate a broth so richly brown it borders on burgundy. A couple quarters of lime, hills of chopped cilantro and red onion and a few dried red chilis arrive beside the bowl to complement the already succulent flavor. If goat is a step too far, there are tacos, tortas and other items made with suadero, the soft cut of beef just above the udders. Also on the menu are gorditas, tostadas, breakfasts, seafood entrées, plate dinners and other soups, including menudo and pozole (made from pork loin). (Jamie Lee Rake)
-
39
Ian's Pizza By The Slice (Story Hill)5300 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
A new pizzeria opened in the Story Hill neighborhood in early August. Ian’s Pizza is a Madison-based restaurant with two other locations in the Milwaukee area. They serve New York-style pizzas and pizza by the slice with made-from-scratch sauces, toppings and crust. Popular slices ($3-$5) include the mac and cheese, classic pepperoni, smoky the bandit with barbecue chicken and ranch and drunken ravioli with vodka sauce. A large variety of vegan pizzas, gluten free options and salads are also available. Like its other locations, it is open late night on weekends, serves tap beer and offers delivery. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
40
Press au Marché207 E Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The aroma of waffles is in the air. You may have seen Aaron Rosko and Emily Thomas around town in Press, their vintage waffle truck. They established a brick-and-mortar venue in early August—well, more like beautiful tile and mortar—called Press au Marché (207 E. Buffalo St.). Housed in a corner of the lobby entrance of the Marshall Building, Press au Marché is bright, charming and diminutive with a bench along one wall, three tables and a busy takeout trade. The waffles are absolutely fabulous, soft with the slightest crunch at the edges and served with choice of scrumptious toppings. Lunch starts at 11 a.m. with flavorful, freshly-made sandwiches on baguettes, a short list of salads and a pair of soups. Top off a steaming cup of coffee with a little Belgian-made Biscoff molasses cookie. Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. (David Luhrssen)
-
41
Shah Jee's (On Wells St.)228 W Wells St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
A Pakistani restaurant opened Downtown in early August. Shah Jee’s is a counter-service restaurant that is popular among Downtown workers and students. This is their third location and, like the others, is only open for lunch on weekdays. The simple menu features main dishes served in combinations ($7-$10) with rice and roti. Most items are vegetarian, including daal masoor, red lentils with garlic; chana masala with chickpeas cooked in tomato and onion; aalu palak with spinach and potatoes; and saag paneer with fresh cheese and spinach. Chicken masala is also a popular entree. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
42
Uncle Buck's and Red Star1125 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
A two-concept restaurant and bar opened in the former Ugly’s Pub space adjacent to the Deer District in early September. Uncle Buck’s is a Northwoods-themed restaurant and bar on the first floor, while Red Star is a space-themed nightlife bar with lounges, outdoor viewing area over the entertainment block's Beer Garden and a rooftop patio. The menu downstairs features Wisconsin favorites and bar food, like beer-battered cheese curds ($9.95), Friday fish fry ($13.95), pork belly burnt ends ($12.95), burgers and sandwiches, along with 24 tap beers. Upstairs at Red Star, where cocktails are the drinks of choice, the menu is made up of small plates, with options like tahini and serrano dip, shrimp and grits, and roasted carrots with honey Greek yogurt sauce. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
43
Walker's Lounge626 S 5th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A Latin-inspired restaurant and lounge opened in Walker’s Point in early Septmber. Walker's Lounge serves brunch, lunch and dinner, plus a full bar. Live music is often scheduled during brunch, as well as a few nights a week, when the space feels more like a lounge and guests can smoke hookah. During brunch, menu items include pozole verde, plantain and sweet potato fries topped with carnitas and fried eggs, and a Bloody Mary garnished with a chicken wing and grilled cheese. Cubanitos, Cuban sandwich-inspired sliders, chicken wings and a plant-based burger are some of the offerings on the dinner menu. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
44
Restaurant y Taqueria La Esperanza2028 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
An all-day restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner has opened in a former George Webb location on the South Side in early September 2019. Restaurant y Taqueria La Esperanza is mix of diner, Greek restaurant and Mexican restaurant, and it has kept its George Webb interior and dining counter. Breakfast items include a Tex-Mex omelet with chorizo, onions and American cheese ($9.25), fruit crepes ($9.99), chilaquiles ($10.25) topped with eggs and menudo. Tacos, gorditas and other taqueria staples are served at lunch and dinner, along with a few Greek items. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
45
Odyssey Patisserie (Inside Char'd)222 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A dessert and pastry shop opened in the front space of Char’d, a Korean restaurant in the Third Ward. Odyssey Patisserie is open during the day and occupies the bar area of the restaurant, which is only open for dinner hours. It's run by Char’d pastry chef, Byungwook Lee, who previously worked at famous bakeries Bouchon Bakery and Le Bernardin in New York. Classic French pastries are sold, along with coffee, tea and cocktails. The menu of pastries will change seasonally, but you can expect items like pistachio Paris-Brest made with choux pastry, raspberry almond tarts, rum cakes and large-format desserts that serve multiple people. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
46
Bacchus Restaurant925 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
After renovations that lasted almost two months, Bacchus reopened in the middle of September. The refreshing of the restaurant is in honor of its 15th anniversary and was one of the last projects undertaken by Joe Bartolotta, who passed away in April. The bar, restaurant and conservatory were all reimagined, including new lighting, flooring and a skylight in the dining area that makes the space brighter and feel lighter. The menu includes pastrami cured salmon ($15), a 20-ounce chateaubriand for two ($120) with sides, a tasting menu ($85), more vegetarian options and a cheese menu of exclusively Wisconsin cheeses.
-
47
Wahlburgers (The Corners of Brookfield)325 N Market Street, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
An outpost of the popular burger chain owned by the Wahlburg family and featured in a reality television series of the same name has opened in Brookfield. This is the first Wisconsin location for Wahlburgers (though a Milwaukee location is planned for later this year), and it features seating for more than 200, 16 TVs for sporting events and a family friendly atmosphere. Menu items include the third-pound OUR Burger with American cheese and wahl sauce, the Super Melt half-pound patty melt with bacon and pickles, smoked bacon mac and cheese and a grilled Fluffanutta sandwich with banana, peanut butter, marshmallow fluff and Nutella for dessert. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
48
Ash (Inside Iron Horse Hotel)500 W Florida St Suite 100, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A hearth-focused restaurant opened in the former Smyth space in the Iron Horse Hotel in early October. Ash is headed by Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, who also own DanDan and other local restaurants. A wood-fired hearth is the centerpiece of the restaurant and visible to diners. The menu focuses on seasonal wood-fired dishes that are meant to be shared, including an American Kobe steak ($55), head-on prawns with chili butter ($26) and bacon-wrapped rabbit loin with cherries ($27). There’s also a menu of small plates, like venison tartare ($12), grilled avocado with onion spread and cheddar ($8) and spätzle with bone marrow ($10). At brunch, expect smoked trout toast ($14), shakshuka ($15) and fried chicken and waffle ($14). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
49
Dream Dance Steakhouse1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Dream Dance Steakhouse reopened in the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino after a months-long, $1.8 million renovation on Oct. 1. The dining room has been completely revamped and now includes an arched entryway filled with wine bottles all around, larger bar, new furniture, lighting and finishes. A new chef, Matthew Molli, is also in place, and he’s developed a classic, simple steakhouse menu. Starters include cheese curd fritters ($6) and plenty of seafood, like scallops three ways ($15), mussels casino ($10) and a shellfish platter for sharing ($90). Steaks—like the 12-ounce filet mignon ($45) and the 14-ounce prime dry-aged ribeye ($48)—come with bearnaise sauce. Roasted chicken ($22), salmon ($26) and a Dream Dance burger ($16) are also available. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
50
Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea916 E State St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A Chicago-based coffee shop and café opened in the Vantage on the Park apartments in Yankee Hill in late October. This is the seventh location of Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea, which carries coffee, teas on tap and other beverages from companies like Colectivo, Frothy Monkey and Vosges Haut Chocolat. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are served, including a fried egg and bacon sandwich with harissa aioli, huevos rancheros breakfast tacos and a lox and bagel platter. An andouille sausage and pepper sandwich, grilled cheese and tomato soup and a roasted vegetable sandwich round out the lunch menu. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
51
414 Bar + Kitchen (Cambria Hotel Milwaukee Downtown)503 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
A restaurant and bar opened inside the Cambria Hotel Milwaukee Downtown in October. 414 Bar + Kitchen has an upscale bistro and bar concept and serves breakfast and dinner (no lunch) in a cozy, contemporary space. At breakfast, diners can get croissant sandwiches ($11-$12), omelets ($12) or buttermilk pancakes ($10). The dinner menu includes small plates like cheese curd and duck confit poutine ($16) and margherita flatbread ($11) and large plates like lemon seared salmon with broccoli couscous ($18), a bacon, mushroom and Swiss burger ($15) and seared flat-iron steak frites ($19). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
52
Johanna’s Cakes & Desserts Café1239 S 11th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A Puerto Rican bakery and café opened in Walker’s Point in early October after a long renovation process of a previously vacant building. Johanna’s Cakes specializes in elaborate celebration cakes and desserts and also serves breakfast, lunch and daily specials. At breakfast, customers can get combo plates ($8-$10) with items like tostadas, arepas, pancakes, eggs and bacon. Sandwiches are pressed and include pernil ($8), Philly steak ($9) and a jibarito served with arroz con grandules ($10). Seafood salad with toastones ($14), fried pork chops ($11) and sancocho (a beef stew; $13) are some of the entrees and specials. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
53
Wonderland732 E Burleigh St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
An all-day diner opened in Riverwest in the former West Bank Café space in October. Wonderland is owned by Don Krause, who also owns Art Bar, and the vibe is similarly funky and whimsical with colorful wallpaper and vintage décor. For breakfast, choose from cornbread waffles with toasted pecan butter and caramelized apples ($9) or a meatloaf skillet ($12). Sandwiches include a turkey club with house-roasted turkey ($11), a shrimp roll ($12) and a fried green tomato sandwich with vegan herbed cream cheese ($9). “Supper” options include roasted salmon ($15), turkey pot pie with a buttermilk biscuit topping ($13) and loaded poutine with crispy pork belly ($9). Homemade desserts like sweet potato pie are available every day. (Lacey MuszynskI)
-
54
Donut Monster (Whitefish Bay)5169 N Elkhart Ave, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
A donut-and-breakfast shop opened on a residential street in Whitefish Bay in early December. Donut Monster is owned by husband and wife team Jackie and Sara Woods. Previously, you could get their donuts at area farmers markets and other popups, but this is their first permanent location. Donuts ($2.75-$4.75) are made with local ingredients, fresh fruits and no artificial colors or flavorings. They come in varieties like PB&J with concord grape glaze, maple bacon, salted chocolate, lemon poppy seed and an old-fashioned glazed made with sour cream. Breakfast sandwiches ($8-$9) are served on homemade English muffins with eggs, ham or bacon, cheese spread and avocado. Pilcrow Coffee is available hot and nitro. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
55
Lazo's Taco Shack641 N James Lovell St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
A Mexican restaurant opened in a former Subway on the west side of downtown in December. Lazo's Taco Shack is run by a retired Milwaukee police officer and his family. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in a casual setting with a full bar. For breakfast, there's chorizo, egg and potato tacos ($11.95), huevos rancheros ($11.95) and chilaquiles ($12.95). The rest of the day, choose from chicken enchiladas ($12.95) with red or green salsa, a torta dinner ($11.50), steak fajitas ($15.95) and Lazo's taco dog ($2.75), a hot dog wrapped in bacon with taco toppings in a tortilla. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
56
Lou Malnati's (Fox Point)8799 N Port Washington Rd, Bayside, Wisconsin 53217
A Chicago-based, deep-dish pizza restaurant opened in a strip mall in Fox Point in early December. Lou Malnati's is a well-known chain known for its buttery pizza crust and chunky tomato sauce. The Malnati Chicago classic pizza ($9.25-$24.25) includes a layer of sausage and extra cheese, while the Lou ($10.15-$26.25) includes spinach, mushrooms, slice tomatoes and garlic. Thin crust pizza, appetizers, salads and pastas also available. The restaurant is takeout and delivery only.
-
57
Neighborhood Draft5921 W Vliet St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
A pub opened in the former Maison space in Washington Heights in mid-November. Neighborhood Draft is owned by Brian Felten, who also operates Tomkens in West Allis. The menu includes homemade bar favorites, including chicken wings ($6.75 for 5) and unique sauces that Tomkens is known for. Fries ($5-$6.25) are fresh cut and seasoned, fish fry bites ($7) are available every day, and there are taco-of-the-week specials. Fifteen local beers are on tap, and you can try your luck at the $2 mystery beer vending machine. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
58
Triciclo Peru3801 W Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
A Peruvian restaurant opened in a renovated space near Washington Heights on Dec. 4. Triciclo Peru focuses on empanadas and has a large selection of pisco, the South American brandy. Owners Mario Diaz and Amy Narr previously ran an empanada cart for two years, and this is their first permanent location. Empanadas ($5) have both traditional and creative fillings. Lima is filled with steak, raisins, olives and boiled eggs, while Cajamarca is stuffed with shredded chicken in a creamy yellow pepper sauce. Vegetarian empanadas like Loreto with soy chorizo and potato, snacks like yuca fritas ($6) and brunch are also available. (Lacey Muszynski)
