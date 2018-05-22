All the Meat You Can Eat at Texas de Brazil

A carnivore’s Disneyland of woodfire-grilled meat with Brazilian flair is what you will find at Texas de Brazil. The array of meat at the former location of McCormick & Schmick at Mayfair offers a unique dining experience starting before you enter the building. The savory aroma of meat cooking whets your appetite for what’s in store—an extravagant feast for your eyes and palate. Be advised: Prepare yourself for a marathon, not a sprint!

Texas de Brazil

2550 N. Mayfair Road

414-501-7100

$$$$

texasdebrazil.com/locations/milwaukee/

Handicap Accessible: Yes

CC, GF, FB, RS

Hours: M-Th 5-9:30 p.m., F 5-10 p.m., Sa 4-10 p.m., Su 4-9 p.m.

The Brazilian style steakhouse features one price ($42.99) for all you can eat and yet it is fine dining experience. Start off with one of their signature cocktails—the traditional Brazilian Caipirinha is as refreshing as the breeze off the water in the summer heat—or order by the glass from their list of premium wine. The lush salad bar overflows with fresh and original items. You could easily make a meal from the salad bar alone.

Texas de Brazil offers a set price just for the unlimited salad bar ($24.99). The offerings are too many to list, but include several cheese and charcuterie items (Manchego, grilled provolone, prosciutto, salami), sushi, smoked salmon, assorted olives and roasted peppers, fresh asparagus and one of my favorites—a grilled pineapple sliced thin, carpaccio style. Included in the salad bar are also a variety of hot items that are delicious on their own or complement the meat. The signature lobster bisque, offered on the salad bar or bar menu, was silky and aromatic and shouldn’t be missed. To kick off the parade of meat, you will be given a disc with a red and green side to turn over when you are ready for more, also a basket of mini cheese bread muffins and caramelized cinnamon bananas.

Don’t be confused by the bananas served before the meal. I love the idea of dessert first, but here they act as a delicious palate cleanser for you to enjoy all the flavors of each individual meat. You will also receive a dish of garlic mashed potatoes that can be replenished as often as you desire. Then, the happy, smiling gauchos emerge wielding a never-ending procession of skewers of different meats with the precision and grace of a ballet. The dining room buzzes with lively excitement as they carve tableside. Time-honored traditions are executed by grilling all the meat over wood fire and preserving the flavor for a tender and juicy outcome. There is quite a selection to choose from but why limit yourself? Try a little of everything. My favorite was the picanha (sirloin), tender and dripping with flavor with a light crunch of salty crust on the outside of the meat. We also enjoyed lamb chops, beef filet two ways, bacon-wrapped Parmesan chicken, pork rib and pork loin and another favorite—the Brazilian sausage.

By now you may be wondering where the Texas comes in from “Texas de Brazil”? It is in that good ol’ Texas hospitality which shone through in each and every person we came into contact with. It is as refreshing as the Caipirinha to find customer service as outstanding as the food. Be sure to check out the website for their daily specials and discounts.