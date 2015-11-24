Anmol Brings Pakistan to Near South Side

× Expand Photo by Lauren Kirsch

Its name translates to “priceless” from Sanskrit, and Anmol Restaurant (711 W. Historic Mitchell St.) matches that definition with its Pakistani and Indian dishes. Among them is Anmol’s rendition of haleem, a stew chock-full of wheat, lentils and barley in an onion-tasting base. Onions likewise figure prominently in chapli kabab, slightly crisped beef patties flavored with pomegranate, ginger and cilantro. Subtract the pomegranate, add jalapeño and tomato, and you have the sauce for what may be Anmol’s most versatile main course: karahi, made with chicken, vegetables, mutton or melt-in-mouth bone-in goat served upon request. Anmol offers a menu wide enough to include mutton chops, lamb steak, barbecue combo platters, sandwiches and several rice biryanis. Many diners may desire a starch for the saucier meals; plain rice and an assortment of breads, including four types of feathery light naan, are sold separately. Regardless of the spiciness of what precedes it, a generous bowl of shahi kheer makes for a filling dessert; it is creamy, cool, not too lumpy and topped with chopped pistachios.