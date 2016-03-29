Another Option for Burgers (and More) on Mequon’s Port Washington Road

× Expand All photos by Maggie Vaughn

At first glance the menu reads as classic bar fare, with an expansive offering of appetizers and sharable items like nachos, flatbread pizzas, quesadillas and sliders. A second, more detailed look, however, reveals the “Food” part of Crave Bar & Food is aiming a bit higher than the average pub grub.

Some items, common to many bar menus, carry a slight twist of distinction at Crave through a unique component. For instance, sweet potato fries ($7.99) are practically a household name in bars and restaurants, but here they are seasoned with brown sugar and served with a marshmallow dipping sauce. Crave also offers jumbo chicken wings. Who doesn’t? But who (excluding Buffalo Wild Wings) has 13 sauce choices? (One of which is called Inferno. Hmm.)

Beer battering isn’t the only way to prepare cheese curds, but in this reviewer’s opinion, it’s the best way. Little airy pillows of savory and gooey, salty and crispy—Crave’s white cheddar curds are quite tasty and served with a choice of three sauces ($7.99). My feelings are the same towards onion rings: sweet, thick-cut Vidalias fried golden brown, strike a near-ideal balance between sweet and savory ($7.99). Both are featured in a Happy Hour special where select appetizers are reduced to $5 each from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

Burgers comprise a large part of the menu. Beef burgers are six ounces and all 100% prime (a blend of sirloin, short rib, chuck and brisket) and come in a dozen or so different manifestations from the Wisco (piled with said delicious cheese curds and onion rings, applewood smoked bacon and buttermilk ranch, $11.99) to the truffle mushroom Swiss (topped with grilled portabella mushroom, Swiss cheese and truffle mayo, $10.99). Both are good, or you can build your own with countless combinations of toppings, cheeses and buns. There are also non-beef options that, according to the staff, are just as delicious and popular: The lamb burger has mint, cilantro, yogurt sauce and Mediterranean pico ($12.99) or the veggie black bean burger is topped with roasted peppers, provolone and dill cream cheese ($9.99).

Entrée-style preparations are the exception on the menu but make appearances in nightly specials. They often materialize in pasta forms including shrimp scampi, lasagna, sausage-stuffed cannelloni or chicken arrabbiata, to name a few, but rotating features also include prime rib, barbecue ribs, seared salmon or rack of lamb. Not to mention the almost obligatory Friday fish fry offering of walleye, perch or cod. Hearty sandwiches and larger salads round out the menu.

Worth noting is their beverage offering. After all, they named it Crave Bar & Food. The wine menu features more than 30 bottles—all of which are available by the glass. They also feature more than 30 types of beer (eight on tap) and a handful of specialty drinks and martinis.

The atmosphere is relaxed with a sports lean—from the lighting to the decor—and televisions throughout. Service is friendly and accommodating. Crave opens for dinner at 3 p.m. seven days a week and shares a parking lot with the Chalet Motel.

Crave Bar & Food

10401 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon

262-241-9600

$$

cravebarandfood.com

Handicapped access: Yes