Baba Ghanouj, Shish-kabob and More

The East Side corner spot that once housed Greek Village Gyros has become Baba Ghanouj, 1888 N. Humboldt Ave. Much has remained, including gyros, Greek salads and fries, a bright airy ambience and friendly service. Of course, the cuisines of the eastern Mediterranean draw from common roots. Baba G’s menu includes such tasty favorites as chicken and beef shish kabob, tabuli and hummus.

A vegetarian’s delight, Baba G serves spinach pie, falafel, a veggie platter and unusual specialties such as Egyptian koshari made with rice, noodles, lentils and chickpeas. Popular for takeouts, Baba G has tables for dining in. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.