Bay View’s White House Reopens for European Dining

× Expand Photo Credit: Jason Jahnke

The White House has been a Bay View landmark since the late 1800s, and it is one of the oldest taverns in Milwaukee. Late last year, the White House reopened as a fine-dining restaurant.

The White House 2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-897-0495 $$$, CC, FB, RS, GF Handicap accessible: No.

The beautiful Queen Anne-style building has been painstakingly renovated by its new owners, Allison Meinhardt and Zachary Byrne. The white table clothes and antique chandeliers glow against the wood for a warm atmosphere. When greeted by the owners and staff, Bay View natives or first timers will immediately feel as though visiting an old friend. They make you feel right at home. For long-time patrons who might be worried about their beloved White House, rest assured: You will feel as though you are walking through the back door of your favorite aunt or grandma’s house with that same bowl of candy on the table. The gorgeous hand-carved bar, built-in cabinets and cooler doors remain intact. The renovations breathe new life into a bar that has many stories to tell.

The owners and executive chef all worked at Mader’s, and the style of cuisine and presentation are a reflection of that Old-World European charm in fine dining. The menu will rotate every month, so you won’t find it on their website, but feel free to call for the evening’s menu and reservations. Every night, the menu with have evening specials and a fish and soup du jour. The signature cocktails ($11-$14) are classics, including the Wisconsin Old-Fashioned made with brandy and Beefeater Gibson. They also have a decent wine selection by the glass and bottle.

One of their specialties, the Chartreuse-scented chicken liver and pork pâté ($12), is served on a board with mustard, pickles, red onions and radishes with grilled bread. The pâté, although delicious, had more the texture of a traditional Jewish chopped liver. Other starters include an antipasti board ($14) that looked amazing, baked brie ($14), spinach salad with duck cracklings and raspberry vinaigrette ($7), as well as a roasted beet and goat cheese salad ($7). The beet salad included a thick slice of a beet with seasoned goat cheese and a smaller beet slice on top, garnished with garden greens drizzled with a bright vinaigrette and herbs.

The White House had many entrée choices on the nights of our visits, including two specials, a small filet and a fresh Chilean sea bass, grilled and served with sautéed escarole on russet and sweet potato planks ($42). The sea bass was grilled perfectly and seasoned well, although the potatoes were not cooked all the way through. However, the flavor combinations were paired well with the fish. Duck Two Ways ($34) featured a medium-rare breast, shingled on the plate with a rich sauce and a confit leg, served with root vegetables and fresh berries. Veal saltimbocca ($32), pork schnitzel with mushroom cream sauce ($24), Hungarian goulash ($27) and a butternut squash ravioli ($22) rounded out this classic European menu.

Save room for desserts: The butter cashew cheesecake, crème brûlée and banana bread pudding are all made in-house.