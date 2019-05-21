Beans and Barley Still Delights Both Vegetarians and Omnivores

Beans and Barley began as a small health food store in 1973, and since then, the café-deli-market has become a go-to place for reliably consistent, healthy vegetarian-friendly fare. The menu has changed little over the years, and that’s a good thing; if you haven’t stopped in for a while, long-time favorites like the T.L.T. (tempeh, lettuce and tomato), tuna salad sandwiches and vegetarian chili are still there, welcoming you like old friends.

Approachable selections include appetizers, salads, soups, hot and cold sandwiches, three main features, weekday breakfast and weekend brunch (served Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Categories such as burritos, and fajitas-quesadillas-tostadas add a Mexican flair to the menu. Desserts rotate and include a vegan option.

During a recent visit, I had the Tempeh Reuben sandwich ($8, or $9 with roast turkey), which had thin seasoned layers of tempeh (a fermented soy product), with tangy sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Kettle chips, a pickle spear and shreds of green leaf lettuce were served on the side. Tempeh can be tricky to season, especially when it’s cut too thick, and the chefs nailed it with thin slices that nicely absorbed the seasoning and worked well on a sandwich.

I brought a few omnivores along with me to try out the meaty choices. One person in my party had the grilled chicken breast sandwich ($9) with the marinade of the day, which was lemon dill on that particular afternoon. The generous chicken breast sandwich was served on a fresh pretzel bun with fans of green lettuce, and tomato, scallions and mayo. My fellow diner noted she couldn’t taste a strong lemony flavor in the marinade like she had expected, but the sandwich was flavorful and satisfying. Another person in my party had the smoked turkey and Swiss cold sandwich made with rye bread, which he said complemented the sandwich’s main stars of meat and cheese. A hint of Dijon-mayonnaise added a slight pleasant kick.

Other cold sandwiches include the vegetable hummus wrap, or a PB & J with homemade strawberry jam. Hot choices also consist of a tofu burger, portobello and hummus, turkey burger and grilled cheese with creamy Wisconsin fontina. Sides and add-on choices are available, and minor changes can be made to accommodate dietary restrictions. Gluten-free bread is available for a $2 upcharge.

In keeping with its healthful theme, there are juices and smoothies like the Electric Green ($6.75-$11), which has the who’s-who of detoxifying superfoods like kale, spinach, parsley and apple. Coffee, espresso, tea, Madison-based NessAlla kombucha and Sprecher and Wisco Pop sodas round out the non-alcoholic beverages. There is also a wine, beer and cocktail menu.

If you’re in a hurry, the deli has cold salads, tabbouleh, vegetarian lasagna and café menu items available to go, along with fresh bakery. The retail store has a lot packed into its modest space: local foods like Yuppie Hill Poultry eggs, Sassy Cow dairy products, produce and popular vegetarian brands like Tofurkey, Field Roast vegan grain meats, sauces and snacks. There are also artisan gifts, health and beauty items and household goods.

In June, Beans and Barley will open a second location at the Mequon Public Market in the Spur 16 development. The menu will be similar to their East Side location.