Boone & Crockett/Taco Moto's Move to South Water

There was much protest when Boone & Crockett announced they were closing their popular Bay View location. But B&C, home of interesting craft cocktails and the renowned taco truck sporting the new name Taco Moto, has a new location in the harbor district on Water Street. John Revord (Boone & Crockett) and Mitch Ciohon (Taco Moto, also Burger Moto and Snack Boys) purchased the beautiful and historic Cooperage building in a collaborative venture with owners of the peddle and paddle tavern, making it the Milwaukee River’s new hot spot.

Boone & Crockett/Taco Moto 818 S. Water St. 414-212-8115 $ boonemilwaukee.com Handicap Access: Yes CC, FB, LT, OD Hours: M-Th 12 p.m.-2 a.m., F 12 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Sa 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m., Su 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

The new Boone & Crockett has expanded its space and its hours. There is plenty of parking already even though the truck and a temporary patio occupy some of the space while the patio construction is almost complete. As for the inside of Boone & Crockett, although it has more natural light peeking through, there is a semblance of the dark vintage ambiance that made the old place a unique hangout for hipsters. The cozy loveseat area, chandeliers and all your favorite stuffed critters made the move to the new space keeping it cozy and familiar. The addition of warm wood booths, tables and a large bar area make it even more exceptional than the former Bay View site.

Even with the changes some things remain the same, especially their outstanding craft cocktail menu. Boone & Crockett’s house menu includes classics like a barrel-rested Old Fashioned, Tom Collins, Negroni, Manhattan and a staff favorite—the Trinidad Sour. This award winner made with bitters, Jack Daniel’s rye, Orgeat (almond syrup) and a splash of lemon juice ($8) is still my go to cocktail. The blackboard also features cocktails like the Seven Seas and a smoky, spicy little libation called the Kimmy in Tulum ($10). This little mezcal number piqued my interest as a wonderful pairing with my taco choices.

As for Taco Moto’s tacos, sides and, as they put it, other “s**t” ($1-$6), they still boast the same bold flavors. Manager Derrick Barich at the helm of the truck makes some excellent recommendations of his favorites and is passionate about sharing owner Chef Ciohon’s vision. The original Dr. Pepper-braised pork with pickled cabbage, jalapeño and radish was amazing, but my favorite was the seasonal crispy oyster mushroom. This taco was filled with crisp tempura-battered fried oyster mushrooms from Mushroom Mike with just the right amount of batter and topped with buttermilk salad, roasted pumpkin seeds, radish and Cojita cheese. My other favorite was a creation of Taco Moto’s new truck manager Ben, who, Barich says, “brings new ideas to the truck and fresh enthusiasm.” And he was right. The Plantaco with a fried ripe plantain, braised pork (they also do a vegetarian version), aioli, radish and sliced roasted almonds was delicious.

Taco Moto has four vinegar-based sauces to top your taco or sides: a mild roasted jalapeño, medium red jalapeño and a hot habanero that gets a little sweetness from carrots in the blend for balance. They also have a summer blend roasted from 15-20 different peppers including mild banana peppers on one end of the heat scale and Trinidad scorpions on the other. This blend has great flavor in the forefront and a little kick of heat at the end. The summer blend was inspired by all the peppers they received from local farmers at the end of the season.

Taco Moto’s aioli and everything pickled are from scratch. They also use micro greens from Adaptive Works/Adaptive Farms, a company that got its start helping paralyzed veterans through fundraising, but now creates jobs for them.

If the tacos and cocktails weren’t enough, the view from the patio is stunning overlooking the river and Hoan Bridge. They will be upping their game with an event venue catering to up to 300 guests.