All the snow and cold that froze us over the last month also froze new restaurant openings. We’ve got one lone restaurant to report.

Centraal Grand Café & Tappery

2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-755-0378 cafecentraal.com $$-$$$

After closing for renovations on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 11-year-old restaurant Café Centraal is now reopened. The extensive work done in Centraal Grand Café & Tappery includes an expanded kitchen and complete remodel of the bar and dining areas. The main entrance is now at the corner of Lincoln and KK, which feels like an intuitive location. The color scheme is deep blue, brown and gold, with elevated banquettes running the length of the windows (minus their old heavy curtains) in the bar area. All furniture has been replaced, including the wicker-like woven chairs that were getting quite shabby.

Behind the bar are 70 draft lines, increased from 23. In addition to beer, there’s also wine, coffee, craft soda, cocktails and cider on tap. Beer flights are called “curations” and include five selections around a common theme. On the food side of things, the menu has been redesigned by culinary director Thomas Hauck and is inspired by the international options in the Centraal train station in Amsterdam. Start with shiitake potstickers ($9.95), bacon chive pierogies ($9.95) or go with the restaurant group’s famous fries (they’re called friets here). Loaded friets come topped with beef kabob, gouda and garlic sauce ($11.95), peanut sauce, mayo and pickled onion ($9.95) or vegan chili cheese ($10.95).

Sandwiches run the gamut, from Carolina fried chicken ($14.95) to falafel ($10.95) with baba ganoush. Red curry trout ($17.95) and a short rib noodle bowl ($17.95) are some of the mains. If you’re dining with a group, check out the “Shaarables” section of the menu with platters of kebabs, pork mole and red snapper ($36.95-$38.95) for two or more people. Brunch, which is now served on weekdays as well as weekends, includes everything from braised pork arepas ($12.95) with sweet pepper relish to a Bay View au gratin skillet ($11.95), plus the restaurant group’s signature bloody Marys.