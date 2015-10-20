Chef Paz Restaurant

× Expand Photo by Lauren Kirsch

On a cool autumn day in Wisconsin, few things are nicer than a piping hot plate of delicious food in an inviting atmosphere. A delightful gem nestled in the heart of West Allis, Chef Paz will fill you up and warm your heart. What was once a classic corner diner has been transformed into a little slice of Peru. Colorful walls, simple tables with chairs or molded booths, soothing music and mouthwatering aromas from the kitchen set the tone, but the friendly service will make you feel right at home.

Begin your meal with a lovely empanada ($2), available stuffed with cheese, chicken or beef. The papa rellena ($3.50) is also a great start—lightly crisped on the outside, fluffy mashed potato stuffed with beef on the inside. For those who miss the fresh tastes of summer, go with the ceviche de pescado ($9), featuring perfectly marinated fish with a vibrant lime flavor, served atop a bed of sweet potato and garnished with unforgettable marinated red onions.

It could be difficult to choose a favorite entrée at Chef Paz, because there isn’t a loser in the bunch. You could go for the lomo saltado ($11), a generous portion of tender beef in a flavorful sauce, served with rice and fries. Another excellent beef dish is the spicier seco de res ($11), which features very tender meat, slow cooked with a special corn-based beer and Inka’s chili. If seafood is more to your taste, try the jalea ($16), an amazing platter of lightly battered, fried-to-perfection fish, shrimp, mussels and calamari. You’ll get a pretty sizeable portion, so it’s perfect for sharing. For a deceptively simple, yet completely satisfying meal, order the arroz con pollo ($9), beautifully grilled flattened chicken breast pieces served with a filling portion of seasoned rice and a wonderful green cilantro-based sauce.

It would be easy to stick with a safe soft drink to accompany your meal. But if you want to branch out, try a more traditional Peruvian drink like the chicha morada ($2), a non-carbonated beverage made from a special type of purple corn, pineapple juice, cinnamon, clove and sugar. A refreshing glass of sangria ($6) or a cold Peruvian beer ($5) will also go well with your meal.

The desserts at Chef Paz are all quite good. But the most delicious is the lemon pie ($3). Airy, fresh and packed with flavor, this is one time you may want to order dessert first.

Chef Paz

9039 W. National Ave.

414-327-1600

$$

Handicapped access: Yes