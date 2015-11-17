Class-A Dining at Nordstrom

Nordstrom brings a high level for shopping to Milwaukee with its new outlet at Mayfair, and with it comes a surprise—a superb restaurant-bar tucked into the department store’s east end. The Italian-Mediterranean bistro has its own name, Ruscello, and an open kitchen where a large crew of cooks make meals from scratch using fresh ingredients. Ruscello is elegantly modern with a full bar, custom cocktails, tables and booths, a decent wine list and a menu (complete with a calorie count for each item) of well-prepared and presented starters, soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas and entrées. The hamburger ($13.95), served on an artisanal bun and topped with white cheddar and balsamic roasted onions, is one of Milwaukee’s best. The Tuscan chicken ($14.25) is tender, flavored with rosemary and served with an autumnal array of orange, yellow and dark green vegetables. Service is friendly and attentive. Ruscello keeps the same hours as Mayfair Mall.