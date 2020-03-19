Crafty Cow Joins Growing List of Carryout Options, With a Twist

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Another piece of good news for all the foodies out there: Crafty Cow is launching three “virtual pop-up restaurants” to help diners cope with the closures due to COVID-19. The pop-ups will be at their Milwaukee (2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) and Oconomowoc (153 E. Wisconsin Ave.) locations.

The three pop-ups are themed: Brunch and Chill, Curb Your Infusiasm and Fish and Chips. The popular digital pick-up line variation will be serving brunch fare as well as Bloody Mary growlers and howlers with garnishes. The Larry David show variation (which is the only pop-up that’s only available at the Milwaukee location) will be serving a fusion of Asian, Mexican and Southern cuisines, like Ramen Burritos or Cubano sandwiches in quesadilla form. Fish and Chips will be serving lobster rolls, fish sandwiches and fish plates, for those that are really missing their local fish fry.

Orders can be made on their website, by calling the Crafty Cow location nearest you (MKE: 414-808-0481, Ocon.: 262-354-8070) or by going through ChowNow, where you can receive a 10% discount with promo code CRAFTY10 (during quarantine). Customers are advised that pop-up menus are NOT available through GrubHub or UberEats.

Meals will be available for curbside pick-up or delivery.