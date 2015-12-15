Cream & Crepe Café’s Hearty Lunches, Delicious Desserts

There are many small businesses nestled in the historic three-story building known as the Cedar Creek Settlement in Cedarburg. Originally built as a woolen mill in 1864, which later supplied the first electricity to the town, this restored structure today is home to more than 15 local merchants including gift shops, art galleries, restaurants and even a winery. One of the occupants is Cream & Crepe Café, a quaint and rustic eatery featuring a simple and straightforward menu of entrée and dessert crêpes, homemade soups, sandwiches and salads.

The history-rich vibe of the building continues inside a cozy dining room featuring original plank floors under an assortment of rustic wood tables and chairs. Large antique quilts hang on the whitewashed walls and appear to have been further aged by the abundant natural light through the windows overlooking the rapids of Cedar Creek.

A specials chalkboard near the entry gives the first glimpse of what the kitchen offers (other than what is implied by the café’s name, of course): a daily flavored coffee as well as three daily soups—one of which, by popular demand, is usually cream of broccoli. On my visit, the other two were vegetable and, my selection, cream of mushroom (8-ounce, $3.75; 12-ounce, $4.50). Served in a similar ceramic crock commonly associated with French onion soup, the consistency was thick while adequately rich in mushroom flavor and plentiful with thick-sliced mushroom pieces.

Savory crêpes, although featured on the menu as entrées, are all served as single ($5.25-$5.50) or double ($10.50-$11) orders and in a la carte fashion with no accompaniments or sides. Options include a well-rounded range of vegetables, seafood and meat. All are served with a complementing sauce and most come with a clever name. Noon Day Lily was loaded with cooked spinach, bacon, onion and mushrooms, bound in a béchamel-like sauce and topped with a Swiss cheese-almond sauce.

Also tasty was the Mill’s Delight: corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with a horseradish sauce. The Garden Beauty was a quality vegetarian option full of broccoli, onions, carrots and mushrooms and topped with a cheddar sauce. Exceptionally thin, the crêpe functioned as little more than a skin encasing the otherwise robust ingredients.

Dessert crêpes ($4-$4.25) comprise an even bigger part of the menu and feature many appetizing combinations of ice cream, frozen custard, fruit and dessert sauces. However, at this time of year, warm preparations like Rob Peter to Pay Paul (hot apples spiced with cinnamon and sugar, wrapped in a crêpe with whipped cream) alongside a hot cup of coffee hit the spot and provided just the right amount of energy needed to get back out to the stores and tackle the holiday shopping list.

Cream & Crepe Café

N70 W6340 Bridge Road, Cedarburg

262-377-0900

$-$$

creamandcrepecafe.com

Handicap Accessible: No