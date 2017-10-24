Cuban Restaurant Opens in Oak Creek and Sushi Is All Around Us

Fall has been a busy time for new restaurants in Milwaukee. A new sports bar specializing in bourbon joins the East Side and Oak Creek gets a new Cuban spot. There’s also a huge influx of sushi, with three new spots, including two that serve ramen as well.

Hungry Sumo Sushi Bar

2663 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-595-9656

hungrysumosushibar.com

$$

A sushi restaurant that will also serve up some Thai dishes has opened in Bay View in the former Cream City Swirl space. Hungry Sumo has a small sushi bar and seating for around 40 in a warm, industrial setting. While customers will soon be able to enjoy some Thai entrées, like pad Thai and pad kee mao, the focus of the menu is on fresh sushi and other Japanese dishes. Starters include edamame ($4) and gyoza ($5.50-$6.50), plus more unusual options like potato egg rolls ($5.50). Maki comes in classic and contemporary versions, like the Lady Marmalade ($13.95) with spicy salmon, masago, avocado, cucumber and mayo. Teriyaki bowls, donburi (sushi bowls), soup, dessert and beer are also served.

Artisan Ramen

530 E. Mason St.

888-8800

facebook.com/artisanramenmke

$-$$

Downtown has its first dedicated ramen shop, Artisan Ramen. The restaurant’s ambiance is modern and dark, with navy walls and bright art with everything from Star Wars characters to traditional Japanese prints. The menu is small, with a focus on appetizers, ramen and drinks like matcha, espresso and cheese tea ($5), a Chinese drink of green tea with a layer of soft cheese on top. Ramen noodles are made fresh daily, and ramen broth comes in three varieties: pork, chicken and vegetable. On the less traditional side of things is the crunchy ramen cheese sticks ($5), an appetizer made by wrapping ramen noodles around cheddar cheese, then deep frying it.

Cubanitas

7973 S. Main St., Oak Creek

414-574-5260

getbianchini.com/cubanitas-dts/

$$

Cubanitas is the latest restaurant to join the Drexel Town Square development in Oak Creek. This is the Cuban restaurant’s second location. Bright walls, chandeliers and large photographs all mimic the décor of the original Downtown Milwaukee location, which opened in 2003. The menu is similar and includes three types of empanadas ($3.50), Cuban guacamole and plantain chips ($9.50), the classic Cubano sandwich ($9.50) with pork, ham, Swiss, pickles and mustard, and entrées like ropa vieja ($15.75), shredded flank steak with rice and beans. Popular drinks like mojitos and daiquiris are also available.

Izzy Hops Swig & Nosh

2311 N. Murray Ave.

414-249-4489

izzyhops.com

$$

A pub and sports bar that specializes in craft beer and bourbon has opened on the East Side. Izzy Hops features 30 beer taps and 30 bourbons, plus a bourbon club for enthusiasts. The space features Cream City brick behind the bar, warm lighting and a wood bar top, making it cozier than the average sports bar. A small menu of the usual bar favorites is served, like a dozen chicken wings ($14.95), nachos with beef or pork ($11.95), a jalapeño popper burger ($9.95), and pizza like the Murray Avenue Meat Pie ($19) with homemade sausage, pulled pork, meatballs, mushrooms and onions.

Kawa Ramen & Sushi

2321 N. Murray Ave

414-800-7979

kawaramensushi.com

$$

The owners of Kawa Japanese Restaurant in Whitefish Bay have opened a second location on the East Side. Kawa Ramen & Sushi will have a similar menu focused on various types of sushi, Japanese entrées, udon and lunch specials, plus a selection of ramen. The ramen broth and noodles are made in house, and come in four varieties. Traditional tonkotsu ramen ($12) is the most common version, made with pork broth and topped with pork belly. Garlic miso ramen ($13), seafood ramen ($16) and a “hell fire” ramen ($13) with a pork broth of varying spice levels are also available.

In other dining news this month, Devon Seafood in Bayshore Town Center has expanded its menu to include steak and has been renamed to Devon Seafood + Steak. A Kansas City strip, bone-in ribeye, filet mignon and steakhouse classics like wedge salad have all been added to the menu, in addition to seafood specialties like crab cakes and scallops. And in closings this month, we say goodbye to Matador Taco + Tequila Bar, Jow Nai Fouquet, and AP Bar + Kitchen.