Cubanitas Brings Cuban Cuisine to Oak Creek

× Expand Photo credit: Cubanitas Oak Creek

The popular Downtown restaurant Cubanitas, Milwaukee’s only entirely Cuban restaurant, has opened a second venue in Oak Creek.

Cubanitas, Drexel Town Square

7973 South Main Street, Oak Creek

414-574-5260

$-$$

getbianchini.com/cubanitas-dts

Handicapped access: Yes

CC, FB, SB, GF

Hours: M-Th 11 a.m.-10 p.m., F 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sa 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Su 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

The restaurant’s décor of bright orange walls display family photos celebrating strong, beautiful women who share the heritage of owner Marta Bianchini and also remind us of the wonderful contributions of Cuban Americans to the culinary world. Bianchini continues to bring the simple food and flavors of Cuba to the Milwaukee area, using fresh ingredients and inspiring recipes from her family collection.

What margaritas are to Mexican food, the mojito is to Cuban cuisine and Cubanitas pours one of the best around. It’s refreshing on its own, but enjoying it with their famous appetizer of fried thin plantains and guacamole ($9.50) transports you to the island. The lively music and energy of the room gives a warm party atmosphere. Cubanitas’ happy hour is from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. They also offer daily food specials that you won’t want to pass up such as Cuban baby back ribs with guava sauce on Tuesday or Cuban pot roast stuffed with chorizo on Wednesday.

× Expand Photo credit: Cubanitas Oak Creek

The menu’s appetizers and side orders are fun for sharing. The empanadas ($3.50) come per piece with several options for fillings. They are heavily stuffed and surrounded by a thin crispy shell. It’s hard to choose which of these fried turnovers was my favorite. Each has its own unique flavor. The well-seasoned shredded chicken with sweetness from raisins and brine from olives was a delightful combination, as was the spinach and Manchego oozing with melted cheese. The croquettas de jamón ($1.25 or three for $3) were crunchy on the outside with a creamy potato interior dotted with ham. All the sides are vegetarian and include yuca frita, tostones, rice, beans and the sweet plantain preparation platanitos maduros ($2.50-$5.50).

Cubanitas offers a long list of sandwiches served on their signature Cuban bread. Their famous Cubano ($9.50) of roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and a mustard aioli is both traditional and amazing. Pair it with a cup of their black bean soup, sopa de frijoles negros ($4.50) topped with sour cream and chopped onions and all one can say is “mucho gusto!” It was pure pleasure.

There are a few delicious dulces to end your meal. The flan ($4.50) was creamy with the caramel topping dripping down the side, key lime or creamy coconut pie also offer a taste of the islands. They are as sweet, vibrant and memorable as the portraits of the women that inspire you to enjoying the simple pleasures.