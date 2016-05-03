Cudahy's Pancake House Offers Much More than Just Pancakes

Watching a pat of rich butter melt into a steaming, fluffy stack of pancakes is one of life’s simple pleasures. Cudahy’s Pancake House offers South Shore residents a new option for made-to-order pancakes, waffles and—despite the restaurant’s name—a full savory menu in a casual, family friendly setting that’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The husband-and-wife team of Alicia Aguilar and Enrique Moreno, along with Felipe Hopp, opened Cudahy’s Pancake House in October 2015. Aguilar said she and Moreno had worked at other Milwaukee-area restaurants and brought their years of expertise, as well as their favorite recipes, to their first venture.

“We try all of our dishes before putting them on the menu,” Aguilar said. “We make our own fresh glaze for the fruit served on the pancakes and waffles. Our soups are made fresh daily.”

Generous stacks of pancakes are available in multi-grain, buckwheat and gluten-free. Light and flavorful, they can be enjoyed with butter and syrup or topped with fruit. For those who prefer their pancake stacks to resemble dessert, they have options like chocolate chip or peanut butter. Customers can choose from a variety of waffles, including the popular Banana Split, served with strawberries, bananas and ice cream.

Omelets also vary from basic to the elaborate Hawaii Five-O, with pineapple, bacon and cheese; the Greek omelet with spinach, feta and tomato; or the Kitchen Sink, loaded with different meats. Vegetarians can enjoy the garden omelets with vegetables, or the asparagus and Swiss cheese. Customers can also create their own omelets. “If you don’t see something you like on the menu, we can make it to order,” Aguilar said. “We’re studying what people are asking for and always working on the menu.”

Customers can mix or match egg combos with potato pancakes, toast or bacon/sausage. There’s also French toast, crepes, blintzes and skillet entrées. The dinner menu features diner classics like chicken fried steak and meatloaf, as well as unusual items like Greek-style pork chops and veggie stirfry, and lighter fare including sandwiches and salads. They also offer an all-you-can-eat Friday fish fry.

Specials run Monday through Friday, and most platters average around $10 or under. Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday.