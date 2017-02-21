Where They Eat: Gregory Leon, Chef and Co-owner of Amilinda

× Expand Gregory (l) and Orry (r) LeÃ³n

As part of a new Shepherd dining feature, “Where They Drink," Amilinda Chef and Co-Owner Gregory León shares his favorite spots in town.

Odd Duck

2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

763-5881

OddDuckRestaurant.com

Goodkind

2457 S. Wentworth Ave.

763-4706

GoodKindBayview.com

DanDan

360 E. Erie St.

488-8036

DanDanMKE.com

“Odd Duck, Goodkind and now DanDan are definitely my three go-tos when I go out,” says Gregory León, chef and co-owner of Amilinda. “Odd Duck is the place we usually go to for date night and I always walk in ready to be adventurous with such a diverse menu. Goodkind is always fantastic and open late which is a plus for us, working in the industry. Always end your meal with the Basque Cake there. DanDan has now cured my longing for Chinese food like I was able to eat back in San Francisco: egg rolls, sour sausage and smashed cucumbers. The service at all three restaurants is always attentive without being overbearing—and always super friendly.”