Where They Eat: Heather Terhune

As a new resident of Milwaukee, executive chef Heather Terhune tends to stay close to home—or restaurant, in this case. She spends a lot of time at DanDan because, “It’s close to Tre Rivali and a great place to go after work.” Her favorite dishes? “Smashed cucumbers, cumin lamb, schmaltz fried rice and the desserts, just to name a few.” It's also great for solo diners, she says, because “the service is always great. The chefs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite are super friendly and always say hello. They make you feel comfortable and at home, whether you dine with other or are dining solo.”

DanDan

360 E. Erie St.

488-8036

dandanmke.com