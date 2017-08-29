Where They Eat: Joshua Rogers, Executive Chef, Smyth

Joshua Rogers, executive chef of the Iron Horse Hotel’s Smyth, is a new resident of Milwaukee who welcomed a son in February. So while he’s been anxious to try as many new spots as he can, he’s had to be selective. One restaurant he frequents often is Bavette la Boucherie. “I feel [chef and owner] Karen Bell does a really great job with the food there,” says Rogers. “A few dishes I have had there were really good, like the pork belly banh mi and the beef tongue Reuben.”

Bavette la Boucherie

330 E. Menomonee St.

414-273-3375

bavettelaboucherie.com