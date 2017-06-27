Where They Eat: Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber, Owners, Odd Duck and Hello Falafel

Running two restaurants means the team of Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber usually opt for casual spots near their Bay View neighborhood. They like to pick up a pizza at Anodyne (2920 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) on their way home. “Their crust has amazing flavor and chew and they always have seasonal specials, but our all-time favorite on their menu is the ’nduja and pickled peppers.” Iron Grate BBQ (4177 S. Howell Ave.) is also a go-to spot. Melissa says that chef Aaron Patin “makes the perfect brisket with the best crust, the pulled pork is insanely good, and the beans are delicious and porky. It’s super delish day two, when we inevitably have leftovers because we have no self control and pretty much order everything on the menu.”