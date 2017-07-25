Where They Eat: Ronnie Oldham, chef, Balzac Wine Bar

When choosing a spot besides Balzac, chef Ronnie Oldham tends to go for convenience and comfort food. He loves La Masa Empanada Bar, Balzac’s neighbor, because “the empanadas are crafted with house-made dough and great fillings (the spicy potato peanut and jamon y queso are my favorites), and they’re served along with perfectly piquant chimichurri,” he says. Sometimes you just need a really good burger, though, and for those times he heads to Oscar’s Pub & Grill. “After a day rummaging at Antiques On Pierce, nothing beats a cold beer and a Big O. Great atmosphere, fun people and an amazing burger.”

La Masa Empanada Bar

1300 E. Brady St.

414-885-1866

lamasaempanadas.com

Oscar’s Pub & Grill

1712 W. Pierce St.

414-810-1820

oscarsonpierce.com