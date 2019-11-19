Elsa’s Is Still a Downtown Milwaukee Classic

There are few establishments that operate as a gin mill and a swanky eatery, an art gallery and a nightclub and a date spot and wing stop. In Milwaukee’s East Town neighborhood, Elsa’s On the Park can be described as all of the above. Elsa’s opened its doors on New Year’s Eve, 1980. The only thing that’s changed since that cold December day are its neighbors. After nearly 40 years of business, how has Elsa’s remained in business when so many others have closed their doors? “Great food and a cool environment,” one bartender remarked.

Elsa’s On the Park 833 N. Jefferson St. 414-765-0615 $$

Walking into Elsa’s feels like stepping out of Milwaukee. The white marble bar and dark leather chairs are reminiscent of a private New York City social club. Rotating art installations cover the walls, while ambient, downtempo music floods the dining room. The staff is dressed in crisp, white button-downs, white aprons and black ties. There are no reservations here. Grab a drink by the bar while waiting for a table and take in the sights and sounds while you sip a stiff martini from Elsa’s extensive cocktail menu.

On any given night, you can find folks dressed to the nines or decked out for a Milwaukee Bucks game; Elsa’s welcomes everyone. During basketball season, you many even spy Giannis Antetokounmpo in the corner enjoying a post-game meal. Fancy or casual, the clientele agrees on one thing: the food. From burgers and wings to pork chop sandwiches and salads, Elsa’s has a little something for everyone.

× Expand Photo Credit: Christian Candamil

It’s no surprise Elsa’s is known for its burgers. After all, Milwaukee’s own Karl Kopp is the proprietor of this locally loved spot, which he named after his late mother. Classic, vegan or over-the-top, you can find a burger that fits your needs. A personal favorite is the Las Brisas ($15.50)—a half-pound burger with melted Monterey jack cheese, avocado, jalapeños and salsa. It’s spicy, messy and delicious. In the mood for pork? There are plenty of choices, but less is more here. Go for the pork chop sandwich ($13)—grilled boneless pork with burnt onions and Grey Poupon mustard served on a toasted Italian roll. It’s simple, flavorful and always leaves me wanting more. All burgers and sandwiches come with a side of fries, fresh fruit and raw vegetables.

If you’re dining on a diet, take a look at the appetizers and salads sections. Bacon-wrapped water chestnuts ($10.25) and shrimp cocktail ($8) are perfect if you’re keto- or gluten-free. Skipping the meat? The vegetarian options are plentiful. Try the arugula and asparagus salad ($5.5) for a healthy dose of your daily greens. This salad is great to split and topped with a nice helping of shaved parmesan cheese and lemon vinaigrette. The cauliflower calabrese ($9.75) is also a tasty veggie worth a try. Grilled cauliflower is tossed with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and red pepper flakes. It’s both heat and treat.

A trip to Elsa’s is not complete without diving into some of the city’s best wings. Buffalo, teriyaki or soy-ginger, you can’t go wrong. Order them as a platter ($38) or a plate ($14.25). You’ll get a side of fries, choice of sauce and plenty of napkins. Stop by on a Monday, and you’ll also have the option of ordering a variety of grilled chicken sandwiches—a nod to Elsa’s sister restaurant, AZ88, located in Phoenix, Ariz.

And finally, don’t leave without trying something sweet. Strawberry shortcake ($9.75) is a no brainer: buttery pound cake smothered in fresh strawberries and whipped cream, served with Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream. Other options include New York-style cheesecake ($8.50), a decadent chocolate Black-Out Torte ($8) or the World’s Smallest Turtle Sundae ($1.50), the latter for those who are too stuffed for a full-on dessert but can’t leave without a little palate cleanser.

Elsa’s On the Park is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.-1 a.m.