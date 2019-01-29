Even in the Coldest Months, New Restaurants Opened in Milwaukee

As is normally the case for the beginning of the year, openings were a bit slow in January. But the new spots we did get are an international mix: a Syrian restaurant run by refugees and three different Mexican restaurants opened this month.

807 W. Historic Mitchell St. 414-810-3561 damascusgatemilwaukee.com $-$$

A Syrian restaurant has opened on the South Side. Damascus Gate is operated by Abdul Abadeh and Riham Silan, a husband-and-wife team who immigrated to the U.S. as refugees fleeing the Syrian civil war. Silan previously worked at her family's restaurant in Damascus. According to its website, the restaurant's goal is to empower refugees, and it employs other refugees from Syria and Somalia. The Middle Eastern menu includes well-known appetizer favorites like hummus ($5.99), falafel ($3.99-$6.49), tabbouleh ($5.99) and fried beef kibbeh ($7.99). Yalanji, or Syrian stuffed grape leaves ($4.99) have a vegetarian filling, as do fatayer ($1), a type of savory pie with spinach or cheese filling. Entrees include platters ($11.99) with marinated grilled chicken, ground lamb and beef kefta kebabs, or a combination of the two along with spiced rice with grilled onion and tomato. Pizza is also offered thanks to the pizza oven already in the space.

7507 W. Oklahoma Ave. 414-573-2918 $$

A Mexican restaurant has opened in the former Norway House on the South Side. Buenavista Restaurant is part of the Taqueria Buenavista group, which includes the original restaurant on Burnham Street as well as a number of food trucks. The building houses a banquet hall for 250 people, as well as a full-service restaurant that is open at regular hours. Food served at the restaurant is the same traditional Mexican fare as the other establishments, including tacos, sopes, tamales and quesadillas, along with some new additions. The parrillada ($35 for two) platter includes steak, chicken, pork and vegetables. Steak also appears in the new tampiquena ($13), a classic combo with grilled steak and a cheese enchilada, and mar y tierra, a steak and shrimp combo.

4171 S. 76th St. 414-544-3132 facebook.com/cevicheriachivolin $$

A Mexican restaurant has opened in the former Jerusalem Pastries space in Greenfield. The ornate decor hasn't changed much, though the former pastry case counter in the middle of the restaurant is now a bar. Owner Francisco Alvarez previously operated a restaurant of the same name on Mitchell Street, which is now closed. Like that restaurant, El Chivolin's focus is on ceviche and other seafood dishes. Ceviche is available with various types of seafood ($12.99-$20.99) including fish, shrimp and octopus. Cooked dishes include whole fried fish, beef or chicken milanesa ($12.99), platters of head-on shrimp served with bottles of beer for sharing, and fish Verzcruzana. The bar serves up numerous types of micheladas, the beer and spicy tomato juice beverage, including versions with seafood right in the drink, including shrimp, octopus and oysters.

245 S. Moorland Road 262-307-2700 unclejulios.com $$$

A chain Mexican restaurant has opened in the Brookfield Square Mall. This is the first Uncle Julio's location in Wisconsin, which has locations in nine other states. The large building in the mall's parking lot features rustic chic décor and a large wrap-around patio with fire pits. The menu is Tex-Mex with an emphasis on fajitas ($17.49-$26.99), including filet mignon, shrimp and salmon versions, all served with homemade flour tortillas. Tacos and combination platters make up the bulk of the rest of the menu, including seared ahi tuna tacos ($16.49) with mango jicama slaw. For dessert, the chocolate piñata ($25) is quite a show, since you have to crack open the hanging chocolate ball filled with fruit and churros. The margarita and tequila list is extensive with frozen and rocks options.

There were also a number of closings this month. Mi-key's, a SURG Restaurant Group property on Jefferson, closed in late December, along with the Shorewood location of the Chocolate Factory. And, in Bayshore Town Center, both Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub and Hom Woodfired Grill (also owned by SURG) closed, opting not to renew their leases.