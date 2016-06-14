The Ever-Changing Menu at Triskele’s

Well before Walker’s Point was known for new and trendy restaurants, there was Triskele’s. Tucked away on the quiet corner of South Third and Maple Streets, yet still firmly in the shadow of the “Polish Moon,” Triskele’s has been building a steady, loyal following among local diners over the past nine years. Chef-owned and operated by JoLinda Klopp and her partner Lynn Winter, Triskele’s has a very comfortable, cozy feel to it. Regular customers and newcomers alike are all made to feel welcome immediately. Triskele’s dining room consists of a mix of booths and tables, with a beautiful wood-topped bar which fronts an open kitchen.

Triskele’s menu is, in fact, pretty fluid and changes frequently, sometimes to reflect the season, other times because Chef Klopp just wants it to. Often, you’ll find dishes with soft shell crab, Prince Edward Island mussels or other seafood delicacies as featured specials. Yet the core of the menu maintains a balanced trio of choices between seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes.

On a recent visit, it was tough to choose what to order because everything looked so good. You could begin your meal, as we did, with buttermilk fried calamari ($10.50)—a beautiful mound of lightly breaded, perfectly fried calamari served with a flavorful, lemony aioli. The fried ginger pork wontons ($9.50) are also quite tasty and are served with a kicky ginger chili sauce. Entrées, like the house-made chicken fennel sausage and gnocchi, topped with a yummy tarragon shallot cream ($16.50), or the insanely delicious cedar planked mesquite salmon, topped with pickled pepper butter and served with crisp fried potatoes ($18), are excellent choices for a filling dinner.

Two items that always seem to be available on Triskele’s menu, no matter what the season, are the juicy, half-pound Black Angus burger ($10.50) and the “create-your-own” baked mac ’n’ cheese ($12.95); both are excellent and allow for a fair amount of customization. The mac ’n’ cheese can be made with the diner’s choice of aged cheddar, goat cheese, gorgonzola or a combination. For a few dollars more, you can add chicken or Andouille sausage or have it made with gluten-free pasta.

One of the best things about Triskele’s is their amazing special deals. Happy Hour (4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday) boasts all sorts of ways to save a little money. That wonderful mac ’n’ cheese; the half-pound burger—all at half price. On various days, five-dollar appetizers and drink specials are also very wallet-friendly. Don’t miss out on Tuesday’s all-you-can-eat mussels ($8) because, aside from being a great value, they are among the best in the city. So, if you haven’t ventured off of the Second Street strip of restaurants and discovered Triskele’s, perhaps it’s time you did.

1801 S. Third St.

414-837-5950

triskelesrestaurant.com

CC, FB, FF, RS

Handicap Access: Yes

$$