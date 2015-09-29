Explore Japan at Izumi’s

× Expand Photo by Maggie Vaughn

For many Milwaukeeans, Izumi’s Japanese Restaurant was where they had their first experience with “exotic” Japanese food. When Izumi’s first opened in 1988, sushi was something you’d only hear about in movies or find in a cosmopolitan Mecca like New York or Los Angeles. With a little help from adventurous diners and world travelers, sushi became a popular choice for a night out and Izumi’s flourished. Current owners, Fujiko Yamauchi and Tatsuya Goto, took over Izumi’s in 1993 and have successfully remained one of the favorite sushi places in Milwaukee over the years. The food at this East Side staple has remained consistently excellent so it is no surprise it has kept such a loyal following. Izumi’s has evolved and changed with the times, most notably by moving a block south of its original location in 2003, into a cool art deco building with a crisp, contemporary interior.

For those who like a little showmanship with their dinner, take a seat at the sushi bar. You can watch the skilled chefs at work and ask questions about what is being made before your eyes. It can be very informative and you may end up choosing something you haven’t tried before based on their artistry. For a more private dining experience, choose one of the tables in the dining room. Service is friendly, knowledgeable and attentive.

If you are already a fan of Japanese cuisine, you may want to begin your meal with some sushi (with rice) or sashimi (fish only). The hotate ($8 sushi, $11.50 sashimi) and ika ($4 sushi, $6 sashimi) are particularly lovely and tender at Izumi’s. The maki rolls are also quite good here. Don’t miss out on the dragon maki ($17), a huge shrimp tempura roll topped with lots of unagi (eel) and avocado. Or, try the slightly less intimidating spicy tekka maki ($5.50), with fresh tuna that isn’t mashed to a paste as it is at some sushi places. There are so many beautiful rolls here, it would be hard to choose one that isn’t delicious.

Not a fan of raw fish? No worries, there is a lot more to Japanese food than that. Try Izumi’s tempura dishes ($5-$15). Delicately breaded and deep-fried fish and vegetables are a safe bet for anyone. The yakimeshi ($5) is some of the best fried rice in the city. Izumi’s also has some fun konro grill dishes ($10-$18), accompanied by a little Japanese grill so you can cook your own food to the doneness you prefer. If you have trouble choosing what to order, the helpful servers are a great resource to guide you through your meal to ensure you have the best possible dining experience at Izumi’s.

Izumi’s

2150 N. Prospect Ave.

414-271-5278

$$-$$$

izumis.com

Handicapped accessible: Yes