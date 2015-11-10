Farmstead Restaurant Serves Up Midwest Americana

× Expand Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Farmstead is not a restaurant you impulsively pop into when passing by on the street. For starters, you won’t know where to look, unless of course you are a resident of Cedarburg or a returning customer, of which there are many.

Farmstead is tucked away off of Washington Avenue. First-timers may second-guess themselves as they follow the driveway of an office park through a rear parking lot until arriving at a generously sized home. With no commercial signing to identify, I still wasn’t certain I was at the right location until the clouds of smoke carrying the dominant and undeniable aroma of seasoned grilled steak (one of Farmstead’s main menu attractions) billowed from the exterior vents.

Upon entering I felt welcomed as if I arrived at someone’s home, quickly greeted by a host who seemed genuinely happy I was there. After swallowing the news of a one-hour wait time, I made my way to the bar to find more friendly folks passing time with appetizers, Old Fashioneds, beer, wine and plenty of conversation. I was optimistic it could be a meal worth waiting for.

The atmosphere is warm—a combination of wood, stone and white holiday lights set the tone, embellished further by vintage farmhouse signs and décor reminiscent of an episode of “American Pickers.”

The menu includes most items we define as Midwest American, such as steaks, barbecue ribs, and assorted preparations of chicken and lake fish accompanied by choice of potato (baked, homemade fries, chips or garlic mashed) or wild rice. Entrées also include a sauté of sugar snap peas and sliced mushrooms and are preceded by choice of soup or salad. The portions are fairly generous plus the inclusive sides convey value.

The Haystack ($5.95 or $9.95) and Farmstead Nachos ($8.95-$10.95) were solid appetizers. The Haystack is similar to an onion loaf but the strands are loose, piled high and served with Southwest sauce. The Nachos begin with pretty predictable but quality ingredients like cheddar, pico de gallo, jalapeños and sour cream, but are distinguished by the sweet and tangy addition of barbecue pork. We enjoyed entrées of pan-fried walleye ($23.95 for 10-ounce filet, golden crusted and served with lemon butter) and the bone-in New York strip steak. For a surcharge all cuts of steak can be topped with sautéed mushrooms, smashed garlic, blue cheese or bacon.

Nightly specials are handwritten on a framed board hanging in the dining room. Features during our visit included lobster and steak surf and turf, a fish fry and soup du jour (in addition to a menu staple of French onion). Farmstead is a neighborhood favorite for lunch or dinner, attracting locals and others for quality meals suitable for a family celebration, date night or an impromptu Friday fish fry—assuming you know how to get there and are a bit patient, if need be.

Farmstead

W62 N238 Washington Ave., Cedarburg

262-375-2655

$$$-$$$$

Handicapped Accessible: Yes