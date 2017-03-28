Flavors From Around the World Pop Up Across the City

The suburbs saw a number of new openings in March, including Mexican in Oak Creek and an organic café in Mequon. Plus a beloved Riverwest hangout opens a new location and a breakfast and lunch spot touts international flavors.

Kindred on KK

2535 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-446-3640

kindredonkk.com

$$$

The goal of Kindred is to gather people together around food and drink. In fact, the word “gather” is in the restaurant’s logo, written on the menu, and even implied in its location on the main level of a welcoming guesthouse, the Kinn. The space is plush and inviting, with purple upholstered chairs, reclaimed wood dividers and bright abstract artwork. Enjoy a selection of shareable plates at the long communal table like edam cheese croquettes ($9) with baby leeks and chokeberry jam, lemongrass mussels ($13) with roasted heirloom carrots, or pink Argentine shrimp ($15) with white corn grits and andouille. Some large plates are also offered, ranging from a black Angus burger ($13) to seared striped bass ($23) with caramelized carrot purée.

Fuel Café

630 S. Fifth St.

414-847-9580

fuelcafe.com

$-$$

Fuel Cafe, a staple in Riverwest, has opened a second location in Walker’s Point. The space is much larger than the original location, with soaring ceilings and a sleek, modern aesthetic. (Purists will appreciate the “lousy service” neon sign that has been duplicated for the new space.) A full espresso bar with grab-and-go items and a full-service restaurant and bar operate within the space. The menu is much expanded, with appetizers like smoked trout deviled eggs ($6) and grilled, soy-glazed shishito peppers ($7). The popular toasted cheesy tomato ($9) and buttafuoco variant ($10) are available, along with more substantial offerings like the fried chicken biscuit ($10), steak sandwich ($13) and hot dish ($12) with ground brisket and veggies topped with hash browns and a poached egg.

Mimosa

9405 S. 27th St., Franklin

414-574-5132

mimosabreakfast.com

$-$$

A new breakfast and brunch restaurant has opened in Franklin. Mimosa specializes in reimagining classic breakfast items, like a jambalaya-inspired skillet ($12.95) with pulled chicken breast, sausage and shrimp in a Cajun sauce over potatoes and eggs. The house potatoes are a recipe from the mother of the owner, Apostoli Evreniadis. Unlike typical shredded hash browns, these are chunky and cooked in olive oil until golden. Get them topped with feta, lemon and bacon ($4.95) or with Greek yogurt avocado sauce ($3.45), both nods to Evreniadis’ Greek heritage. Ingredients are sourced locally whenever possible and only Wisconsin-laid cage-free eggs are used. Try three of them in the shrimp omelet ($11.95) with avocado, garlic, tomato, onion and cheese.

Margarita City

8201 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek

414-574-5144

margaritacity.com

$$

A new Mexican restaurant has opened in Oak Creek. Margarita City is located in the former Tazinos space, which has been renovated to include a semicircular bar with multiple TVs, murals on the walls and even a dessert showcase. The menu includes all the standard Mexican favorites, like tacos, enchiladas, burritos and fajitas. For something unique, try the pozole verde ($3.49-$7.99), a green version of pozole made with tomatillos and garnished with radishes and cabbage. Seafood fans might enjoy the chiles rellenos ($14.99), served two to an order: one stuffed with shrimp and cheese, and the other with spinach and cheese. And of course there are a number of margaritas ($5.99-$12.99) on the drink menu, including a version made with tamarind and one that incorporates watermelon liqueur.

On The Way Café

6005 W. Mequon Road, Mequon

262-302-4492

ontheway.cafe

$-$$

A café focusing on organic food for customers with busy lifestyles and special diets has opened in a strip mall in Mequon. Owner Jill Check has studied and worked in the fields of natural healthcare and nutrition for 26 years and uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The Café offers grab-and-go options, fresh juices and smoothies, and retail supplements, snacks and wine. For breakfast, a homemade granola ($7) is served with non-dairy milk made from nuts. Lunch and dinner feature mainly salads, sandwiches and bowls with various proteins and grains, plus creative burgers like the Mediterranean lamb burger ($15.50) with manchego cheese and raita.

In closings this month, we’re sad to report that Buca di Beppo on Van Buren, Rosati’s Pizza Sports Pub on Farwell, and Christie’s Pub and Grill on 13th Street. have all closed their doors for good.