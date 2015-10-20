Flavors of Pakistan

× Expand Photo by Lauren Kirsch

On the sidewalk outside K2 Grill, the faint scent of cumin lingers in the air. Inside, the Pakistani music videos running on the flat screen enhance the sensation of a trip to a world far away from busy Farwell Avenue.

The cuisine of the Indian subcontinent was introduced to Milwaukee diners by a Downtown restaurant, Khyber, in the mid-1980s. Since then, Indian and, in lesser number, Pakistani restaurants have proliferated in the metro area. Some have been exceptional while others work from well-honed formulas. K2 falls into the former category with hospitable service and many homemade items prepared from old family recipes.

Named for the hard-to-climb mountain peak in its owner’s homeland, Pakistan, K2 was opened this January by Uzma Nadeem, a physician by profession but a cook for the love of preparing food. The Indian subcontinent is home to many languages and religions and three independent nations, including India and Pakistan. What differentiates Indian-American from Pakistani-American restaurants usually comes down to religious tradition. An Indian restaurant owned by Hindus might serve pork but not beef, since cattle are sacred in Hinduism. A Pakistani restaurant might serve beef but not pork, since pigs are unclean in Islam. As in Judaism, observant Muslims follow dietary rules as a matter of faith. K2’s meats are halal, similar to Jewish kosher traditions.

Diners at K2 are immediately served an order of vegetable pakora, a mildly spiced fritter made with chickpea flour for dipping in a tangy red sauce. It’s a nice change from chips and salsa! The menu has other appetizers to choose from, among them veggie and beef samosas ($3.99/$4.99), plus a daily soup special (tomato on a recent visit; $3.99) and several salads ($2.99-$3.99).

Entrées include a selection of beef, seafood, lamb and mutton dishes ($15.99-$19.99); a half dozen varieties of chicken simmered in masala, ginger gravy or curry sauce ($14.99-$15.99); a bountiful vegetarian menu featuring okra, eggplant, paneer (fresh cheese) and lentils ($10.99-$13.99); and a trio of biryani dishes ($11.99-$16.99). The house specialties are meats baked in a clay tandoor oven. Sample platters afford a great way to try them. The mammoth Special K2 Grill Platter ($27.99) is piled high with tandoori lamb chops and chicken along with chicken and beef kebabs. The heaping platter, garnished with lemon and tomato slices and served with a steaming dish of basmati rice, should be more than enough for two people. The meat is tender enough to be pulled from the bone with a fork. Spices are authentically hot; the fire can be cooled with a dish of pleasantly unique, homemade yogurt.

As with most Indian or Pakistani restaurants, K2 offers a lunch buffet, served Friday, Saturday and Sunday with vegetarian dishes as well as the expected tandoori and butter chicken, biryani and chicken masala. Closed on Wednesday, K2 is otherwise open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

K2 Grill

1828 N. Farewell Ave.

414-291-4000

$$

Handicapped access: Yes