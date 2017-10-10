Folklore and Flavor at Wolf Peach Brunch

Wolf Peach is nestled atop Brewers Hill overlooking Downtown Milwaukee. It’s a great place to snap a picture before sitting down for brunch. The name Wolf Peach comes from the Latin word for wild tomato, Lycopersicon. In folklore it was said that witches used the wolf peach (or wild tomato) to conjure werewolves. Wolf Peach shows homage to these legends through tomato-based cuisine.

Wolf Peach 1818 N. Hubbard St. 414-374-8480 $$-$$$$ wolf-peach.com Handicapped access: Yes CC, FB, RS, OD, SB, GF Hours: M-Th 4-10 p.m.; F 4-11 p.m.; Sa 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (brunch), 4-11 p.m.; Su 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (brunch), 4-9 p.m.

Each time I came to Wolf Peach for weekend brunch, there was always a gathering of people out front before the restaurant’s 10 a.m. opening. Everyone was talkative. Wolf Peach’s motto “como viene” (“as it comes”) communicates the feeling. As a customer I never feel I have to be fancy. There isn’t an expectation to dress a certain way; I come casual, but I could have also dressed up.

On sunny days, light floods the interior through a wall of windows. Exposed wood tables give the restaurant a cozy feel. Wolf Peach’s many pleasant quirks include the variety of water glasses on the tables, each with different etched patterns. There is plenty of seating inside, ranging across two levels and a wooden countertop bar, plus a patio where, weather permitting, diners can enjoy privacy through verandas from the outside neighborhood while soaking in a spectacular view of Milwaukee’s skyline.

Wolf Peach offers an extensive brunch cocktail menu including specialty bloody mary options and “brunchtails” inspired by their rustic vibe. One “brunchtail,” the Wolfhound, includes Rehorst citrus-honey vodka, fresh grapefruit juice, rosemary syrup and grapefruit bitters. The classic mimosa with orange juice is also a refreshing choice.

Customers are encouraged to share at Wolf Peach, starting with such special sides as the chocolate sticky bun. Brunch entrées range from variations of traditional breakfasts, including that Southern favorite, chicken and waffles, as well as egg-topped breakfast pizzas (a specialty of their wood-fired oven). They also have options for vegetarians, vegans and gluten-free customers. Wolf Peach displays its sense of humor with quirkily titled menu options like the “I’ll Have What She’s Having,” which is an English muffin, mushrooms, Hollandaise, two poached eggs and potato latkes. The flavor suggests a sophisticated, creamy vegetarian eggs benedict. This humorously titled entrée might look simple but it does not lack in flavor.

Wolf Peach supports local vendors across Wisconsin (Purple Door Ice Cream and Sassy Cow Creamery among them) in the creation of their dishes. As Wolf Peach’s website proclaims, “With so many Wisconsinites creating world class product, why would we import from elsewhere?”