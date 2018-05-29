Global Tacos and a Korean Grill Come to Milwaukee

This month in dining news: A much-needed modern Korean restaurant, a pop-up party bar just for the World Cup and global tacos come to the Third Ward. Plus, a new location for a favorite sushi spot, and a bar reopens after a move.

Char’d

222 E. Erie St.

414-885-2611

chardmke.com

$$$

A new restaurant has moved into the former Hinterland space in the Third Ward. Char’d is an upscale modern Korean restaurant run by executive chef Yosub Yoon, who has worked all over the globe, including in Seoul. For lunch, the sleek restaurant will operate as a casual café with an abbreviated menu along with coffee, tea and smoothies. At night, a full menu and bar will be offered with a focus on the grill and ssam portion of the menu. Meats, like beef bulgogi ($25), are served on sizzling lava stones along with vegetables and dipping sauces, plus a basket of leafy greens for assembling wraps. There are also small plates and other entrées, including Korean fried chicken wings ($12), short ribs and bone marrow ($35) with potatoes, pickles and sweet potato purée, and steamed pork dumplings ($6).

Nomad Nacional

625 S. Fifth St.

414-800-4529

nomadfanzone.com

$-$$

A temporary bar and restaurant just for the World Cup has opened in the former La Fuente space in Walker’s Point. Nomad Nacional is an outpost of Nomad World Pub on Brady Street, which is well known as a soccer bar and spot to watch matches. This new pop-up gives fans a massive new space to watch the World Cup, along with two patios, countless TVs and a stage for live music. A menu of Latin American-inspired fare includes arepas filled with pork shoulder ($5), fish tacos ($10) and a frita Cubana sandwich ($7) topped with a fried egg and shoestring potatoes. Tropical drinks and a Good City-brewed ¡Nomad! Summer Ale will keep crowds hydrated. The restaurant will plan to stay open all summer, but what becomes of the space after that is still to be determined.

Blue Bat Kitchen & Taquilaria

249 N. Water St.

414-431-1133

hospitalitydemocracy.com/blue-bat-kitchen

$$

A global street food restaurant and tequilaria has opened in the former Water Buffalo in the Third Ward. Blue Bat Kitchen is run by Hospitality Democracy, the same restaurant group that ran Water Buffalo. The space has been refreshed with new flooring, furniture and décor with warm wood, exposed brick and agave plant motifs. The menu consists of appetizers, bowls, salads and tacos. Flavors are eclectic, with options like sweet corn hush puppies ($6.50), a Moroccan cauliflower bowl ($12) with golden raisins and harissa, and tacos with fillings from smoked brisket ($3.75) with Alabama white barbecue sauce to Baja ($3.75) with fried fish and cilantro slaw. The tequila and mezcal menu includes more than 150 varieties, including flights ($18-$21) and a variety of cocktails.

Kanpai 2

2150 N. Prospect Ave.

414-885-2524

kanpaimilwaukee.com

$$

Kanpai has opened a second location in the former Izumi’s building on the East Side. The space has been fully remodeled with a modern aesthetic and plans are in the works to build a patio, though that will likely not be open until late this year. The menu at Kanpai 2 is the same as the original location with a focus on maki and sashimi with appetizers and entrées from the kitchen.

Boone & Crockett/Taco Moto

818 S. Water St.

414-212-8115

boonemilwaukee.com

$

Boone & Crockett and Taco Moto have completed their move to a new location. The new space, located farther north in Harbor View, is brighter and more spacious. The cozy, inviting feel is the same, however, with multicolored stained wood accents, taxidermy and a centerpiece chandelier. Taco Moto (formerly Gypsy Taco), which had been permanently parked on B&C’s patio, has also made the move and will continue dishing up modern tacos to go with signature cocktails. A patio is in the works, and the large event space next door operated by B&C, The Cooperage, is open and available for rent.