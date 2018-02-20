Global Tacos, Nashville Chicken and Savory Pastries Come to Milwaukee

Tacos, Nashville-style hot chicken and bourbon all make big showings in restaurant openings this month. Plus, a much-anticipated whimsical bakery from the folks at DanDan is ready for customers.

Kompali Taqueria

1205 E. Brady St. 414-578-7866 kompali.com $-$$

The owners of C-viche, Paco Villar and Karlos Soriano, have opened Kompali Taqueria, a Tex-Mex restaurant, in the former Cempazuchi space on Brady Street. The space has been remodeled and modernized, with bright indigo walls and a mural depicting the tequila-making process on the wall behind the bar. The menu’s focus is mainly tacos, with a section of traditional Mexican tacos served on homemade corn tortillas called Paco’s tacos, and Karlos’ tacos, which include international flavors. Al pastor ($3) is cooked on a vertical spit with pineapple, while the lomo saltado taco ($3) is filled with Peruvian stir-fried beef. Tortas, appetizers and desserts like fried ice cream ($6) are also available.

Batches

Batches 401 E. Erie St. 414-488-8036 batchesmke.com $-$$

The pastry chef of DanDan, Jaceleen Latin-Kasper, is opening a bakery just across the street from the restaurant. Batches, a classic American bakery and café, will serve cakes, pies, ice cream, sweet and savory pastries, breakfast and lunch items, and Anodyne coffee and espresso. The focus will be on vintage American recipes with whimsical twists, plus a number of special diet recipes. The banana chocolate loaf ($2.50) with peanut butter icing is gluten free, and vegan as well as dairy cheesecake will be available. Pizza babkas ($3.50) with pepperoni and tator tot casserole ($3.50) with sausage round out savory options. Homemade candy bars like their version of the O, Henry! with peanut, caramel and milk chocolate are also available.

Rock Country

Rock Country 11400 W. Silver Spring Road 414-758-5101 rockcountrymke.com $$-$$$

A bar, restaurant and live music venue has opened in the northwest corner of Milwaukee. Rock Country is located in the former Jokerz Comedy Club and shares an address with Silk, but it is located in a separate building. Owner Brian Ward of Ward’s House of Prime and Point Burger Bar books local Southern rock and country bands. The menu reflects the music, with various barbecue, chicken wing and fried chicken options. Kansas City-style pulled pork is available as a platter ($15) or sandwich ($10). That pulled pork also appears on nachos ($11.50) with the usual toppings. Nashville hot chicken comes in either a four-piece dinner ($16) with fries and slaw, or as chicken and waffles ($17.50). Frozen cocktails and a long list of whiskey and Scotch will keep concertgoers hydrated.

Oak Barrel Public House

Oak Barrel Public House 1033 N. Old World Third St. 414-897-8320 oakbarrelmilwaukee.com $$-$$$

A pub and restaurant has opened in the former Giovanni’s on Old World Third Street. Oak Barrel Public House is the third restaurant on that stretch of Third Street for owner Bobby Wiltgen, who also runs Who’s on Third and Cantina. The space has been remodeled with exposed brick and bourbon oak barrels as a design element. The menu includes starters, burgers and sandwiches, tacos and pizza. Burgers are quarter-pound smashed patties, including the Signature Burger ($12.95) with cheddar, Swiss, bourbon bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. Tacos, which can also be ordered as bowls, are inventive, like the Nashville Hot Chicken ($8.95) and vegetarian jackfruit carnitas ($8.95). (Another nod to vegetarians is the Impossible Burger ($15.95), a brand name patty that has been all the rage lately.) Pizzas are made with a crispy cracker crust. True to its name, the whiskey list is long, as is the craft beer and cocktail menu.

In other news this month, Von Trier has reopened after their renovation, staying with their German focus as opposed to going the cocktail bar route they had once planned. And in closings, we say farewell to Yokohama on the East Side.