Global Vegan, Latin Fusion and Savory Brunches Come to Milwaukee

This past month saw a flurry in openings around Milwaukee, including a vegan plant-based restaurant, Latin fusion eats and more pokē in the Third Ward. Plus, Elm Grove gains a breakfast and brunch spot.

Celesta 1978 N. Farwell 414-231-3030 celesta.restaurant $$

A vegan restaurant has opened in the former Jow Nai Fouquet space on the East Side. Celesta is run by Melanie Manuel, who also owns a vegan pop-up and catering company, Beatrix Foods. Like Beatrix, Celesta’s food is inspired by a variety of global cuisines and flavors. Arancini ($9) are made with lemon risotto and cauliflower ($9) is roasted with tahini, golden raisins, mint and dill. For mains, choose between a lasagna ($14) with vegan béchemel and rosemary sage sausage, a “turkey” club ($12) with seitan and tempeh, and ramen ($15) with sunflower seed broth, among other options. A full bar is available along with grab-and-go items, including the house-made meat substitutes.

Tavo’s Latin Fusion 5814 W. Bluemound Road 414-239-8888 tavosmke.com $$

A new Mexican and Latin American restaurant has opened in the former Quiote space on Bluemound Road. Tavo’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner from executive chef Gustavo Camacho who has been working in the Milwaukee service industry for more than 20 years. Appetizers include three types of guacamole ($7.99-$9.99) and sincronizadas ($4.99), a popular Mexican ham and cheese quesadilla. Gorditas, sopes, enchiladas and tacos ($12.99 each) are available with meat choices like steak, shrimp and cactus. The pineapple pastor express ($19.99), a half pineapple filled with pastor meat, and ribeye steak tacos ($17.99) are kitchen specialties.

Tied House 124 N. Water St. tiedhousemke.com $$

A new bar and restaurant has opened in the Third Ward in the former Irish Pub spot. The name of the bar, Tied House, is an homage to the building’s history as a Pabst tied house when it was built in 1904. The space has been updated with modern touches and includes a large, secluded patio surrounded by greenery. The menu includes upscale bar food appetizers like a charcuterie and cheese board ($18), grilled smoked chicken wings ($12) and maple BBQ pork belly ($12). Creative flatbreads like fried chicken and jam ($14) with onion jam and smoked blue cheese, and sandwiches including a Texas burger ($13) with onion rings and smoked cheddar make up the rest of the menu.

Zisters 13425 Watertown Plank Road $$

Elm Grove has a new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot in the former Penelope’s. The owners of Zisters remodeled the space into a modern, industrial atmosphere with sleek tables and garage doors that open in summer. The menu is divided into sweet and savory brunch sections, along with omelets, apps, salads, sandwiches and flatbreads. Eggs benedict ($12) come three ways: traditional, salmon and Florentine, and you can try all three in a flight ($14). On the sweet side, pancakes can be topped with mixed berries and ricotta, bacon, or bananas and walnuts ($9). For lunch, chicken panini ($12), blackened salmon sandwich ($14) and a steak wrap ($13) are all served with fries, salad or fruit.

Aloha Pokē 220 E. Buffalo St. 414-585-0000 alohapokeco.com $-$$

A new outlet of a Chicago-based pokē chain has opened in the Third Ward. Aloha Pokē lets diners customize their own Hawaiian-inspired pokē bowl ($7-$14.50) assembly-line style. You choose the size of your bowl, a base of greens or rice, marinated or plain tuna, salmon, shrimp, chicken or tofu, and your toppings and sauces. For beginners, there are pre-set topping combos to choose from, like “Aloha” with pineapple, cucumber, scallions, jalapeño, onion and sesame vinaigrette. This is the first location of the chain in Wisconsin.

Blue’s Egg Shorewood 4195 N. Oakland Ave. 414-312-8551 bluesegg.com $$

Popular breakfast, brunch and lunch spot Blue’s Egg has opened its second location on Oakland Avenue in Shorewood. The atmosphere is similar to the West Side location, with a modernized, vintage diner feel, though this location has more natural light from large windows and garage doors which can be opened. The menu is the same at both locations, save for one new item: a beef cheek benedict ($12.95). A full bar is also offered at the Shorewood location.

This month in closings, Likkle Jamayka on Second Street has closed, as well as the Black Rose Irish Pub on Oakland Avenue.