Gluten-Free Crust: How It’s Made and Where to Find It

Gluten-free pizza crust: a saving grace for those of us with Celiac disease, concern about the prevalence of GMOs in commercial farming or desire to avoid the dreaded “wheat belly.” Several local pizzerias have begun offering this option, bravely facing the challenge of making a dough stretchy enough to contain all of our favorite toppings without the nigh-magical stickiness of wheat. Here are just three:

Classic Slice (2797 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Classic Slice’s gluten-free pie is available in a 12-inch size with no upcharge. The house-made dough is stretched, rolled and cooled each night to solidify its shape and is available every day. Comprised of sorghum and chickpea flour, this crust boasts great flavor, chewiness and a unique moisture content giving it the character of a medium-to-thick-crust pizza rather than the usual thin.

Ian’s Pizza (2035 E. North Ave.): Ian’s gluten-free dough comes from Schroeter’s Gluten Free Bakeshop in South Milwaukee with pies available in a 12-inch size. The rice, potato starch and xanthan gum recipe produces a thin crust, and patrons should plan for a $4 upcharge from listed menu prices. This crust is crunchy, holds up well to toppings and carries a pleasant char flavor.

Transfer Pizzeria Café (101 W. Mitchell St.): Transfer sources its gluten-free dough from Molly’s Gluten-Free Bakery in Pewaukee. The pies come in a 10-inch size and are available without the usual $2 upcharge on Monday and Wednesday. Molly’s recipe of rice and tapioca flours with xanthan gum for binding produces a thin crust with good tensile strength. The mouthfeel is similar to a traditional wheat-based crust when piping hot but becomes chewier as it cools.