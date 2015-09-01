Good Bar Food at School Yard

Football season is fast approaching and School Yard Bar & Grill (1815 E Kenilworth Place) is gearing up for crowds of ravenous fans. A sports bar at heart, there are TVs aplenty, along with a pool table, air hockey and darts to keep you busy after the game. Beer pong nights, DJs and cheap drink specials regularly attract college students. The menu is quintessential bar food, with wings (one pound for $9), a long list of fried appetizers, burgers and panini. The signature burger, the School Yard Bully ($10), is a crowd pleaser with cheddar, bacon, a fried egg and roasted garlic mayo. While you can add crispy, straight-out-of-the-fryer tator tots as a side ($2), why not order the loaded tots ($6) with bacon, pico de gallo, queso and sour cream instead? With raucous parties, giant fishbowl drinks and build-your-own bloody marys at Sunday brunch, the motto at School Yard is go big or go home.