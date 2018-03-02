Grate Modern Mac & Cheese to Open Second Location in Greenfield

× Expand Photo Courtesy Grate Modern Mac & Cheese

Grate Modern Mac & Cheese will open a second location at Greenfield’s 84South development near South 84th Street and West Layton Avenue in May.

Grate Modern Mac & Cheese will feature a dozen gourmet mac and cheese entrees, including “buffalo chicken,” “Mexican street corn” and “BBQ pork.” All of the entrees are made using locally-sourced milk, butter and cheeses. This location features a Woodstone oven, and Grate has worked directly with the oven manufacturer to perfect the cooking time and process for each dish. An added bonus is that customers get to watch their entrees bake right before their eyes.

This restaurant has implemented online ordering, catering options, and even a take-and-bake menu through their website.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response to our first Grate Modern Mac & Cheese in Menomonee Falls,” said Abby Hansen, vice president of marketing at Roaring Fork in a press release. “We’ve received so much encouraging feedback, and we look forward to bringing our twist on traditional macaroni and cheese to a new community in southeastern Wisconsin.”

For more information, visit www.gratemac.com.