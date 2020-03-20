Hamburger Mary’s Offers ‘Divas A Go-Go’ Drag Queen Delivery Service

Image courtesy Hamburger Mary's MKE Facebook page

During these uncertain times with COVID-19 causing restaurant and bar closures, Mary’s will take that flamboyant experience to the streets… and straight to your homes! And what treat for your office!

“Many of the drag entertainers that have dazzled tens of thousands of Milwaukeeans for nearly a decade at Hamburger Mary’s are out of work,” says co-owner Brandon Wright. “We wanted to make sure that we included them in any business decisions we made regarding delivery options during these difficult times.”

Orders will be taken daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cost for a Drag Queen delivery will be $8, with 100% of the delivery fee going to the entertainer and the driver (also an employee of the restaurant). Customers can call the restaurant directly at 414-488-2555.