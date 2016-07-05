Happy Birthday 5 O’Clock Steakhouse

The 5 O’Clock Steakhouse, formerly Coerper’s Five O’ Clock Club, is celebrating its 70th anniversary as one of Wisconsin’s quintessential supper clubs. That’s 70 years of relish trays, family style salad, charred steaks and great service. In an ever-changing culinary world of small plates, foams, deconstructions, stacks and other trends that come and go, it’s refreshing that you can still find a place for an outstanding steak served up with the same traditions and recipes from decades ago. The décor of multicolored lights, dark wood and Rat Pack music gets you in the mood for the large platters of food pushed on metal carts by an impeccably dressed wait staff.

From the moment you enter the long bar, The 5 O’Clock Steakhouse has a great system for setting the tone and giving you a full experience. This is where you begin your dining adventure in a comfortable place to unwind and enjoy a before-dinner libation with an opportunity to mull over the menu while sipping on your craft cocktail, beer or wine. You are actually asked to place your complete dinner order in the bar area. Everything is timed perfectly for a relaxed visit as servers prepare your table with relish tray, family style salad with a choice of a trio of dressings and sourdough bread.

There are many starters to choose from including the crab-stuffed mushrooms ($12), a little chewy but with a good amount of filling and topped with melted cheese. The French onion soup ($9) boasts lots of melted Gruyère, a rich stock and sourdough crostini. Other starters included fried calamari ($10), shrimp cocktail ($16) and shrimp scampi priced per piece ($4)

The steaks are all served with buttery sautéed mushrooms and come in many cuts and sizes. The filet mignon, a steer tenderloin, comes in both a “Ladies” ($37) or “King” cut ($47). They also offer a bone-in filet ($55) or bone-in rib eye ($45). Their Porterhouse “5 O’Clock Cut” ($48) is a popular option.

The steaks were charred on the outside, cooked perfectly to our specification and had just enough seasoning for the beef flavor to shine through. The hickory smoked barbecue ribs with homemade sauce ($34), which is also available as an appetizer ($14, $23), had a nice blend of spices with just enough heat. They were meaty and so tender they pulled off the bone. Pork and lamb chops are also available as well as seafood options of shrimp, crab and lobster. The list of sides are combined in the beginning of the menu with the starters and there are plenty to choose from, including a nice fresh sautéed spinach along with the crisp and well-seasoned beer-battered onion rings, bacon sticks and the creamy crab mac ’n’ cheese ($8-$17).

The 5 O’Clock Steakhouse has re-invented their Alley Cat Lounge and has live music every Friday. They also feature private dining and event space that can accommodate up to 70 guests. Free valet parking is available nightly.

5 O’Clock Steakhouse

2416 W. State St.

414-342-3553

$$$$

Handicapped access: Yes

CC, FB, RS, V