Home-Style Southern Dishes Served Downtown at Chic Underground Lounge

Chic Underground Lounge’s unique location on the lower level of the building on Jefferson between Wells and Mason adds to the allure of the jazz and blues club and is reminiscent of the basement lounges in New Orleans. This lounge is nothing fancy, but has so much to offer: its dark and steamy atmosphere, the hue of the blue lights glowing from the well-stocked bar and live music from various artists. It’s a destination for a fun filled night.

Chic Underground Lounge

770 N. Jefferson St., lower level

414-882-7708

Price: $$

Website: chicundergroundlounge.com

Handicapped access: Yes

CC, FB, SB, FF, RS

Hours: W 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; Th 5 p.m.-2:30 a.m., F 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Sa 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Su 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (brunch live entertainment 11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Chic underground lounge has many nightly specials, and a fantastic happy hour Wednesday through Friday. Happy hour includes $5 special martinis, $4 house wine, specials on domestic and imported beers and food baskets ranging from ($6-$8). The Southern fried catfish basket served with crisp crinkle cut French fries were seasoned well and a great value. Wednesday is karaoke night, but if singing isn’t your thing and you find yourself in the mood for chicken wings, Chic Underground Lounge is a must for the “Thursday Wing Special” from 5-11 p.m.; at the cost of 50 cents per wing you can try all seven flavor choices offered, including lik Chic signature, barbecue, buffalo, jerk, honey mustard and garlic ranch. Friday’s jazz fish and chips ($15.95) from 5-9 p.m. brings choices of catfish or cod plus live music from 7-10 p.m. and a DJ from 10 until close.

Among the other dinner choices are Southern fried chicken and waffles served with four chicken wings ($12), gumbo and jambalaya. The pork chops, two 8-ounce center cuts of pork, come either smothered or fried with two sides and cornbread ($21.95). The sides are home-style Southern cuisine at its best and include choices of collard greens, candy yams, mac ’n’ cheese, rice and gravy, and red beans and rice.

On Sunday Chic Underground is now serving “Jazz and Blues Brunch” from 9 a.m. with live music starting at 11 a.m. There were many brunch options to choose from and a brunch drink special of two-for-one mimosa or bloody marys. Brunch is also served on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. They serve the same great chicken and waffles ($11), four crispy fried chicken wings lightly battered in seasoned flour and fried crisp on top of a Belgian waffle. The waffle wasn’t as crisp on the exterior (but you can order it extra crisp) and the fluffy interior was full of flavor and slathered with butter. The Mississippi omelet ($9.95) had generous amounts of country ham, onions, peppers and cheese served with either cheesy grits or morning potatoes. Their signature brunch item is sweet potato French toast ($10.95), four thick slices of sweet potato bread dipped in signature sweet potato batter.

The owners, Rita “Miss Rita” Willis, along with her husband, Craig Willis, were already well known for several years for their fine Southern cuisine in the Chic Café. At the new Chic Underground Lounge, the couple continue the tradition of serving up Southern home-style food with love.